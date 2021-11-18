Teenagers Arrested Following Stabbing At Warwick University
Two teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a stabbing at Warwick University.
Officers arrived on the scene at Warwick university halls on Scarman road at 4:32pm yesterday, November 17, following reports a man had been stabbed.
A 19-year-old man was found to be suffering from stab wounds, after which he was taken to hospital. His injuries are not considered to be life threatening.
According to the Coventry Telegraph, officers remained at the scene at Sherbourne halls at 8pm as investigations continued. Commenting on the events yesterday, the university said there was no danger to students or staff at the halls, which are home to first year students.
In a statement, Warwick University said:
We want to reassure those concerned by a continued police presence around Sherbourne that there is no danger to students or staff. We can confirm an incident has taken place that has since concluded.
Police officers remain on site as part of an investigation following the incident, as do members of Warwick staff.
On Twitter, the university added that alternative accommodation and food will be provided to affected students.
Images shared online reportedly showed armed police running up the stairs in the student accommodation, as well as showing a man being handcuffed outside the building. Police have arrested an 18-year-old man from Kings Langley, Hertfordshire and an 18-year-old woman from London on suspicion of attempted murder.
A spokesperson for West Midlands Ambulance Service confirmed they had been called to attend reports of a stabbing and that a man sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital, the Coventry Telegraph reports, with the spokesperson adding that the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance also attended.
Warwickshire Police are encouraging members of the public to help officers with the investigation, with detective inspector Cawail Wong commenting: ‘This was a serious incident in which a young man has suffered stab wounds. I would appeal to anyone with information about it to contact police.’
Anyone who may have information relating to the incident have been encouraged to contact Warwickshire Police on 101 quoting incident 276.
Topics: News, no-article-matching, Stabbing