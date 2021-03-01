Teenagers Arrested For Causing $15,000 In Damage At Holocaust Memorial

Tulsa Police Department/Facebook

A pair of teenagers have been accused of vandalising five Holocaust statues at a Jewish museum in Oklahoma.

The Tulsa Police Department has charged a 15- and a 16-year-old boy, who are now both in custody, over the damage of the statues at the Sherwin Miller Museum of Jewish Art.

Advert 10

Each statue is made out of wire and resembles a child, containing hundreds of stones with the names of Jewish children killed in the Holocaust written on them.

The stones are decorated by school students who come to visit the museum as a tribute to those who lost their lives during World War II.

Tulsa Police Department/Facebook

The two teenagers are said to have entered the park area early on Wednesday, February 24, and begun bending the metal statues and trying to tear them down.

Advert 10

Sadly, according to the museum’s executive director Drew Diamond, the statues have been damaged beyond repair, meaning they will have to be remade at great cost.

Diamond told ABC News that the ‘unique pieces of art’ which are individually made, will have to be redone because ‘the way they were bent, it destroys the wire frames.’

Surveillance footage from the museum also shows the teens unsuccessfully trying to steal the statues.

Advert 10

Taking to Facebook, the Tulsa Police Department confirmed that both teens had been taken into custody, after an investigation the two suspects are also alleged to have threatened someone with a knife nearby to where the vandalism took place. Fortunately, police say no one was hurt in the incident.

‘A 15-year-old male and a 16-year-old male are now in custody in connection with the property damage and vandalism at the Sherwin Miller Museum of Jewish Art early Wednesday morning,’ police wrote.

‘Through the course of the investigation, we learned before going to the museum, the two suspects also threatened another citizen with a knife near 66th and S. Lewis.’

Tulsa Police Department/Facebook

Advert 10

The post went on to say that officers would not be releasing the identity of the two males, because of their age.

‘Both suspects were arrested for assault with a deadly weapon and felony vandalism,’ they continued, adding that the technical term for the crime is ‘malicious injury or destruction of property.’

The vandalism is estimated to have cost around $15,000 in damages, however Diamond said you can’t put a price on the importance of the statues for contributing to the community’s educational work around the Holocaust.