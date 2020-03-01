Teenagers Run Into Funeral After ‘Robbing Convenience Store’ In New York

They came to the right place – God’s house.

These two young men robbed a local convenience store of small items and were chased by a good citizen. They ran to church – timed perfectly with a funeral processing out with a 79-year-old deceased grandmother laying in state. With complete disregard for the mourning family.

Police were called. Responded immediately. Teens had already fled the church. No police report taken.

I do hope these boys return to the church one day under different circumstances – and enter that small confessional in front of which they were caught. Not to receive punishment. But to receive God’s forgiveness and perhaps start on a better path for the rest of their days.