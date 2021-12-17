Teens Slide Down Gutters From Fourth Floor To Escape Deadly Fire In Remarkable Footage

NBC New York/YouTube

Two teenagers have left people amazed by their bravery after they escaped a deadly fire in a New York City apartment by climbing out of the window and sliding down an exterior pole.

The shocking video footage shows an 18-year-old woman and a 13-year-old boy sliding down a pole from the fourth floor of the building as neighbours watched in horror.

Flames raged out of a window above their heads as they made their way down to safety, with just a pole no thicker than a drainpipe to cling onto.

The blaze broke out Thursday morning, December 16, inside a public housing project in the city’s East Village neighbourhood.

Reports confirm that a 32-year-old man was killed and a 46-year-old woman was critically injured as a result of the blaze. The two teens that managed to escape down the pole were treated for burns and smoke inhalation, while four others suffered minor injuries.

A number of electric bikes were found in one apartment, with marshals looking into the possibility they may have caused the fire.

Tashaka Owens, one of the residents, said she believes the teenagers would not have gotten away from the burning building alive if it wasn’t for that exterior pole.

‘They were about to jump out the window, but everyone kept telling them, ‘Hold on! Hold on!”, she explained. ‘So when they held on, they got onto the side of the pole, and they started sliding down … and those kids, they made it down.’

