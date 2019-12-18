Tekashi 6ix9ine Likely To Cry After Sentencing, According To Betting Odds

PA/@6ix9ine/Instagram

It’s the trial everyone and their grandmother is talking about, with the American public left on tenterhooks as they await the much-discussed verdict.

I’m talking, of course, about the case of Tekashi 6ix9ine, the 23-year-old rapper who is due to be sentenced following his alleged involvement in drug sales, shootings and an armed robbery.

Facing a potentially lengthy time behind bars, Tekashi – real name Daniel Hernandez – will undoubtedly be feeling more than a little anxious. And he isn’t the only one, with plenty of people having a little flutter on the upcoming proceedings…

Gambling website sportsbetting.ag have released betting lines for Hernandez’s high-profile sentencing hearing, and bets are on for an emotional day.

As reported by TMZ, sportsbetting.ag reckons 6ix9ine won’t be free anytime in 2020, having set the ‘No’ on that prop bet as the strong favourite at -1000. This means a potential bettor will have to splurge $1,000 (£764.60) to gain $100 (£76.46).

Those brave enough to bet on Hernandez being released in 2020 will bag themselves a – fairly unlikely – 5/1 payout, with the ‘Yes’ currently set at +500.

In terms of the length of Hernandez’s prison sentence, the line has been set at 5.5 years, with bettors rolling the dice at either over or under that time period.

Interestingly, sportsbetting.ag appears fairly confident the heavily tattooed musician will shed a tear at the point of his sentencing.

‘Yes’ is favored at -300 with ‘No’ placed at +200. Whether or not the tears are of joyful relief, or regretful despair, it doesn’t matter and you can pick up the cash either way.

If you’re currently weighing up which way to bet, then sources from federal detention facility have informed TMZ Hernandez is feeling ‘incredibly nervous’ and ‘has no idea what to expect’.

Hernandez has spent nearly a year in federal prison, after being arrested in 2018 on federal racketeering charges.

Following his arrest, Hernandez proceeded to immediately snitch on fellow members of the Nine Trey bloods, a branch of the United Blood Nation street gang operating on the east coast of the US.

The decision to grass has led to Hernandez being widely mocked, with Snoop Dogg telling The Howard Stern Show ‘that m*therf*cker sang like Aretha Franklin’.

Therefore, the topic of the rapper entering witness protection after his release has also been a topic of much discussion. Oddsmakers have placed a ‘Yes’ on this possibility at -200, with a ‘No’ put at +150.

