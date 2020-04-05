Tekashi 6ix9ine Planning Two New Albums During Home Confinement

Tekashi PA/Tekashi 6ix9ine/Instagram

With long periods of time indoors stretching out ahead of us, many are turning towards creative pursuits; baking soda bread or picking up the guitar they’d long given up on.

Tekashi 6ix9ine, appears to be very much in this mindset; apparently harbouring plans to release two new albums whilst still in home confinement.

The 23-year-old, real name Daniel Hernandez, has now been released from the Queens Detention Facility and placed in home confinement for the remaining four months of his 24-month sentence. This is because his asthma put him at a higher risk of contracting COVID-19 whilst behind bars.

Complex spoke with Tekashi’s attorney Dawn Florio after the knowledge of the rapper’s release was made public, who revealed he plans to use his time at home to work on new music for his label 10K Projects.

Florio told Complex:

Yes, he can release music. What he’s gonna do is he already has that advance for 10K Projects. So he has to put out a Spanish album and an English album. So that’s what he’s going to do.

Florio went on to explain she had been in communication with Tekashi’s entertainment lawyer, Bob Celestin, to make plans for his comeback:

We were actually trying to figure out the logistics of how that’s going to work. It’s more difficult because of the coronavirus because you don’t want strange people coming in to set up a studio where he’s going to be.

The attorney proceeded to make it clear that new music should be expected sooner rather than later, revealing the following to Complex:

He already got an advance for all those millions of dollars. So he’s gotta put out those two albums as soon as possible. I can confirm that from Bob.

There will reportedly be no social media restrictions for Tekashi during his confinement. However, he will have to use social media platforms ‘in good taste’ and it’s expected there will be ‘no more trolling’.

So far, Tekashi has released just one album, 2018’s Dummy Boy, which received a thorough skewering from critics, despite performing well in the charts.

In a particularly scathing one star review in the NME, music journalist Dhruva Balram wrote:

This is an overblown, cartoonish project that features a glut of high-profile artists who appear to do little but lend their names; Dummy Boy is one of the most unlistenable rap records of this year.

During his home confinement, Tekashi will be monitored by GPS, and will have to remain at his home unless he requests permission from the probation department either to seek medical treatment or to talk with his lawyer.