Tekashi 6ix9ine Responds To LA Mayor's Quarantine Snitch Proposal 6ix9ine/Instagram

Mere days after being released from prison and placed in home confinement, Tekashi 6ix9ine has fired up Instagram once again, making a cheeky dig at himself.

In his first comment since his release, the rapper left a deliberate self-own of a comment on an Instagram post about LA Mayor Eric Garcetti offering rewards for those who ‘snitch’ on businesses breaking the city’s strict stay-at-home order.

The post was shared on popular Instagram page The Shade Room, with admins later sharing a screenshot of the surprise comment.

Appearing to poke fun at his own widely-held reputation as a snitch, 23-year-old Tekashi – real name Daniel Hernandez – simply commented, ‘Coming to the rescue’.

Followers have been left sniggering away, and even those who aren’t exactly big fans of the convicted criminal were forced to admit it was a witty remark.

One person commented:

Y’all can’t lie, the man funny as hell.

Another wrote:

Damn he quick lmfao.

Speaking with Complex following his release, Tekashi’s attorney Dawn Florio revealed her client would be free to use social media during his confinement.

Florio told Complex:

So far, I haven’t seen any restrictions about him not being able to go on social media. Obviously, it has to be in good taste. No more trolling.

Tekashi was released from Queens Detention Facility and placed in home confinement for the remaining four months of his 24-month sentence because his asthma makes him more vulnerable to the virus while behind bars.

While in home confinement, Tekashi will be monitored by GPS and must remain at his residence, unless permission is granted by the probation department to either seek medical treatment or talk with his lawyer.

Tekashi was arrested and hit with nine overlapping charges for gun possession, attempted murder and gang activity back in 2018. At first, he pleaded not guilty, but then changed his plea to guilty in January 2019.

Within this same timeframe, it emerged Tekashi had chosen to cooperate with the US government, and it later became known he had started working with the prosecution the day after he was arrested.

In December 2019, following charges of federal racketeering, Tekashi was sentenced to two years in prison as well as five years of supervised release.

After his eventual release, Tekashi will serve 300 hours of community service and will also have to pay a fine of $35,000.