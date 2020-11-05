unilad
Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Kidnapper Sentenced To 24 Years In Prison

by : Emily Brown on : 05 Nov 2020 10:04
Anthony ‘Harv’ Ellison, who was convicted of kidnapping rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine, has been sentenced to 24 years in prison. 

Ellison was sentenced to time behind bars as well as five years of supervised release in a federal court in New York City on Wednesday, November 4, after he was convicted last October.

The 2018 incident saw Ellison help kidnap Tekashi, who was one of his fellow Nine Trey Bloods gang members at the time.

The sentencing comes more than a year after Ellison’s trial, with federal prosecutors able to secure convictions with the help of Tekashi.

The rapper famously snitched on his fellow Nine Trey Bloods gang members, telling court members about how he was jumped and kidnapped while sitting in a vehicle.

Following the July 2018 attack, law enforcement sources told TMZ Tekashi was sitting at a red light when a car bumped into his from behind. Two men are then said to have got out of the car before grabbing Tekashi, putting him in their vehicle and driving away.

The kidnappers reportedly drove to Tekashi’s home, where they got him to call someone inside and ask them to come down with his jewellery. The rapper is then said to have escaped and reported the incident to the police.

Tekashi told the court he was initially friends with Ellison, but their relationship turned sour and prompted the kidnapping scheme. The rapper said he was pistol-whipped and extorted for money.

His attorneys played dash-cam footage from the incident to the jury during the trial, showing Tekashi’s then girlfriend handing over a bag of items in exchange for the rapper’s safe return.

The kidnapping was one of a number of crimes Ellison was sentenced for, with prosecutors also securing convictions for racketeering and assault in connection to the Nine Trey Bloods gang.

According to PageSix, Ellison was also found guilty of slashing a rival from their ear to their chin, resulting in a wound which required 300 stitches.

Before handing Ellison his sentence, US District Judge Paul Engelmayer told Ellison:

This was not a book club that you chose to affiliate with.

Ellison reportedly told the judge that he is ‘not an angel’ but ‘not a monster either’.

He added:

The moment comes when you understand your purpose, sort of like a blessing.

Tekashi was sentenced to just two years in prison for his role in Nine Trey Bloods, and ended up being released early due to fears over coronavirus to finish his sentence at home with an ankle monitor.

Emily Brown

