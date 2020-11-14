Temple Where Jesus 'Healed Bleeding Woman' Discovered Adi Erlich/Pen News/PA Images

An ancient temple believed to have been the site of a biblical ‘miracle’ has been discovered in Israel’s Golan Heights.

Archaeologists from the University of Haifa excavated the site as part of a project to piece together ancient history in the Banias Nature Reserve in northern Israel.

Advert 10

During the dig, professor Adi Erlich and her team uncovered a small, souvenir-like stone with crosses carved into its surface. Erlich theorised that the stone was created by religious pilgrims, and that it was a memorial to a miracle left around the year 400, when the site was no longer an active temple.

Cross discovered at ancient temple Israel Nature and Parks Authority

The miracle thought to have taken place at this location is described in the Gospels of Matthew, Mark and Luke and claims Jesus stopped the bleeding of a woman who had been suffering for 12 years and who could not be helped by doctors.

The story says the woman touched the back of Jesus’ robes in the hope that he would be able to help her, and ‘immediately her bleeding stopped and she felt in her body that she was freed from her suffering.’

Advert 10

Church could be the site of a miracle Adi Erlich/Pen News

The miracle is said to have taken place while Jesus was on his way to visit the sick daughter of Jairus in the Roman city of Caesarea Philippi, previously Banias and what is now part of Banias Nature Reserve.

Professor Erlich commented:

We suggest that the church revealed by us might have been this church that was related to the miracle.

Advert 10

Erlich’s team previously determined that a temple from the fourth century, located near to the newly discovered church, was possibly where Jesus revealed himself to be the Messiah to his disciple Peter. The site was built on top of a Roman-era shrine to the Greek god Pan from the third century.

Alter discovered during excavation Israel Nature and Parks Authority

As well as the cross-marked stone, the professor said her team uncovered springs, caves and a ritual ‘cultic pool and a water aqueduct’ at the temple.

The archaeologists discovered the temple beneath a path, and Erlich believes it is a likely location for the miraculous event to have taken place.

Advert 10

She commented:

There is another church excavated some 30 years ago on the other side of the springs, but our little church is more of a memorial than a practical basilica for services. So it could have served as the place commemorating the event.

Erlich has said that once ‘conversation’ about the discovery ‘is over’, everyone will be welcome to come and visit the potentially holy site.