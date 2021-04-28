Ten Years Ago Ed Balls Tweeted ‘Ed Balls’

Ed Balls/Twitter/PA Images

Well, here we are again. Another turn around the sun, and we’re back to one of the most important days in British politics.

On April 28 2011 former Labour shadow chancellor Ed Balls’ tried to search himself on Twitter, and accidentally ended up tweeting his own name. The mistake quickly went viral, and since then, each year British Twitter gathers to celebrate one of the most enduring political memes of our time.

This year is a very special Ed Balls Day, marking a whole decade since that fateful tweet. And people are celebrating the only way they know how: with hilarious tweets.

Despite Ed himself being relatively unknown outside of UK politics, in recent years Ed Balls Day has gained international attention, with even the New York Times this year commemorating the anniversary in an explainer for confused American audiences.

They say a year is a long time in politics, and a decade is even longer. Ed himself has had more than a few ups and downs in the past 10 years, from losing his seat in a shock upset during the 2015 General Election, to winning back the hearts of the nation with his rendition of Gangnam Style during a controversial spell on Strictly Come Dancing.

But despite all he’s done in politics and beyond, it seems Ed Balls will forever be known for that one accidental press of a button made 10 years ago today.

All that’s left to say is Happy Ed Balls Day, everyone.