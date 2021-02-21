Terrified Passengers Share Video Of Plane Engine Exploding In Mid Air

michaelagiulia/tamaskls/Twitter

A plane engine exploded during a flight causing large pieces of debris to drop across several towns and cities.

The United Airlines Boeing 777 was carrying over 200 passengers and 10 members of crew at the time of the explosion, with many dubbing it a miracle that no one died in the ordeal.

Following the explosion yesterday, February 20, large pieces of the plane were dropping all the way across Denver to Honolulu. The plane had to do an emergency landing at Denver just 30 minutes after taking off.

Pictures and videos have surfaced online showing the scary ordeal where the plane’s engine could be seen completely engulfed in flames while other media showed what the plane looked like from the ground as it left a large stream of smoke behind it.

United Airlines has since issued a statement addressing yesterday’s incident. As per MailOnline, a spokesperson for the airline said, ‘Flight 328 from Denver to Honolulu experienced an engine failure shortly after departure, returned safely to Denver and was met by emergency crews as a precaution. There are no reported injuries on board, and we will share more information as it becomes available.’

Other photos shared online showed the damage caused by the debris that dropped from the plane and the size of some of the pieces.

Broomfield Police Department in Colorado tweeted as reports came in about the debris. It said, ‘Some of the debris landed in Commons Park and in the Northmoor and Red Leaf neighborhoods. Our patrol officers are working to locate all of the debris.’

The police department then shared several photos of the debris that landed in the city.

In light of such large pieces of the plane falling near people’s homes and in public areas, Broomfield PD said it was ‘beyond grateful that no one was injured.’