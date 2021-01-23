Terrified Woman Finds Stranger Living In Her Attic After Spotting Objects Mysteriously Moving 9News Australia

A terrified mother-of-three from Australia discovered a stranger had been living in her attic for three weeks after spotting objects mysteriously moving around her house.

In what sounds like the plot straight out of a horror film, Monica Green came home one day to find the air conditioning on, her back door open and a half-cooked meal of chicken nuggets – despite her children being out and her husband out of town for work.

Advert 10

Green’s suspicions first started to grow when she noticed random objects around her house mysteriously being moved out of place without explanation.

Sometime after this, her home security camera system was disabled, yet she dismissed her concerns.

9News Australia

It wasn’t until she returned home to a half-eaten meal that she knew something was wrong and immediately called the police, who discovered her attic hatch was ajar.

Advert 10

‘I felt like it was something out of a horror film. I’m meant to be the one that protected [her children] and I feel like I’ve failed,’ she told Courier Mail.

She has since changed the locks, believing that the intruder had stolen a set of her keys to sneak into the house.

Although police did discover evidence of someone living in the attic, the person fled and has yet to be found.

9NewsAustralia

Advert 10

Jason Milner from Queensland Police said the incident was ‘certainly unique’.

The incident has left the family terrified, who now fear the intruder could return.

‘What has this person been doing in my house when I’m not home? Were they trying to harm me or my kids? Did they want one of my kids? Were they going to come down at night and murder us? There’s all these unknown questions rolling around in my head,’ Green told New Zealand Herald.

She added, ‘I’m finding myself constantly shaking at the smallest noise. I’m triple-checking all my locks now before I go to bed. I spent the night in the house last night with family here, but being alone in the home scares me.’

Advert 10