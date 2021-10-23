Terrifying Climate Map Shows 3,000,000 Homes Could Be Flooded By 2050

GAMMA/Alamy

By 2050, three million homes could be flooded as a result of climate change, if emissions goals aren’t met.

After a survey found out that 99.9% of scientific studies agree humans caused climate change, a map has revealed the grave potential extent of the issue and its impact on areas of Britain.

Ahead of COP26, which will be taking place next week in Glasgow, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced plans to make sure global temperature increases are kept to one-and-a-half degrees celsius.

In the UK, by 2050, Johnson hopes that carbon emissions will be cut to net-zero, however, targets to aid the climate crisis have been pointed out as having fallen through before.

GAMMA

Over five years ago, climate change targets were set in Paris, with many countries having still failed to meet their ambitions so far, Metro reports.

If Johnson’s new goals are not achieved, GAMMA, a locations intelligence provider, has anticipated that 3,066,318 houses will be at risk of flooding, which is the equivalent of one in 10 homes across the country.

According to the statistics, East Riding of Yorkshire, Great Yarmouth in Norfolk and Conwy, in Wales, are set to be the areas worst hit, if rising sea levels and heavy rain continues.

In 29 years time, in Great Yarmouth, a third of all buildings and homes could even be at risk of flooding.

GAMMA

Areas located far away from the sea could be threatened by the change in climate too, such as Merton in London.

Senior Spatial Data Scientist at Gamma Location Intelligence, Richard Cantwell, noted how the effects of climate change can be felt now, but will ‘become far more tangible and extreme in years to come’.

He said:

Data indicates that summers in the UK have gotten wetter and storms are becoming more common – February just past was the wettest February in Britain since records began due to the arrival of three named storms during the month – Ciara, Dennis and Jorge. The reality is that global temperatures are continuing to rise, and flooding is becoming more common place. If expected trends continue, a large number of properties will be newly impacted.

Cantwell warned that wet weather is not the only result of climate change, with the ‘dry summer in 2018’ having increased the ‘risk to buildings stemming from subsidence’.

EPA

‘While it is hard to predict at what rate such scenarios will unfold, what is certain is that the necessary infrastructure needs to be put in place to cater for the changing environment, protect the landscape and reduce location risk,’ Cantwell concluded.

Secretary of State, Kwasi Kwarteng, told Times Radio:

If we look at the green agenda, the transition broadly, we’ll know that the cost of inaction actually could be greater than actually doing things.

Kwarteng concluded that the economic ‘opportunity’ was ‘huge’ and that was what he was ‘focused on’. ‘Ultimately, that’s what’s going to drive huge amounts of prosperity,’ he said.