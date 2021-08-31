unilad
Terrifying Footage Shows Afghan Anchorman Read The News Surrounded By Gun-Wielding Taliban

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 31 Aug 2021 08:00
Terrifying Footage Shows Afghan Anchorman Read The News Surrounded By Gun-Wielding TalibanPeace TV

Despite an Afghan news anchor being surrounded by gun-wielding Taliban members, he told viewers to ‘not be afraid’.

In footage that was making the rounds on Twitter over the weekend, the presenter of Afghan TV’s Peace Studio political debate programme was seen talking to viewers while eight members of the Taliban stood around him.

Despite looking understandably nervous about having members of the Islamic militia standing behind him with machine guns, he spoke calmly to those watching the broadcast and advised them to cooperate.

It’s believed the Taliban stormed the building and demanded that the news anchor spoke with them.

Taliban fighters in Kabul (PA Images)PA Images

BBC journalist Kian Sharifi shared the clip on Twitter on Sunday, August 29, writing:

With armed Taliban fighters standing behind him, the presenter of Afghan TV’s Peace Studio political debate programme says the Islamic Emirate (Taliban’s preferred name) wants the public to “cooperate with it and should not be afraid”.

‘The programme is called Pardaz. In this longer video, the presenter interviews a Taliban fighter who presumably outranks the rest of the lot in the studio. The presenter switches from Dari to Pashto, which unfortunately I don’t speak,’ he continued in a follow-up tweet.

The news broadcast comes as the Taliban is reportedly attempting to reform its image to make itself seem ‘more moderate’, The Tribune India reports.

The group has encouraged government workers to return to work, promised freedom of the press ‘within their cultural framework’, and promised women that they can keep their rights and freedoms as long as they coincide with Islamic law.

However, there have been several reports of brutality happening in Afghanistan, including towards those who work in the media.

According to the International Business Times, an Afghan reporter working with Tolo News and a cameraman were assaulted by the Taliban while reporting in Kabul.

There were also reports that the group killed a family member of a Deutsche Welle journalist, and raided the home of three others.

Taliban patrol Kabul (PA Images)PA Images

As all this is happening, the US has officially ended its 20-year war within the country, having left by the deadline promised: today, August 31.

The US’s departure from the war-ridden country comes after the likes of Prime Minister Boris Johnson had pleaded with Joe Biden to try to extend the deadline so that the UK and US could have more time to evacuate people.

If you’d like to help those who’ve been affected by the recent devastating events unfolding in Afghanistan, you can make a donation to the UN Refugee Agency United Kingdom here

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton is a pint sized person and journalist at UNILAD. After studying Multimedia Journalism at the University of Salford, she did a year at Caters News Agency as a features writer in Birmingham before deciding that Manchester is (arguably) one of the best places in the world, and therefore moved back up north. She's also UNILAD's unofficial crazy animal lady.

Topics: News, Afghanistan, no-article-matching, Taliban, World News

