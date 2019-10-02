Terrifying Moment Plane Flies Towards Buildings During Stunt

Adrian Wedderburn/Bav Media

Jaw-dropping footage of two Australian Air Force jets weaving tightly between Brisbane skyscrapers has gone viral.

This extraordinary display of flying abilities was part of the annual Brisbane Festival, and involved an enormous C-17A Globemaster cargo plane as well as a F/A-18F Super Hornet fighter.

Residents could be seen looking on in awe from their balconies on Saturday, September 28, as the two huge planes flew daringly close to the surrounding high rise buildings; flying low as the sun set over the Brisbane river.

You can watch hair raising footage from the event for yourself in the following clip:

The Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) air show, known as Sunsuper Riverfire, marks the end of the three-week Brisbane Festival; widely regarded to be the largest arts and culture event in the Queensland calendar.

Senior ADF Officer at RAAF Base Amberley, Group Captain Robert Graham, said:

Spectators can again expect a spectacular demonstration of our pilots’ expertise as a mighty C-17A Globemaster from Amberley’s No. 36 Squadron descends from altitude to make a low pass of Brisbane River and the CBD. This transport fleet workhorse can carry up to five Bushmaster infantry vehicles or two semi-trailers as cargo and has conducted missions and humanitarian relief as far away as the Middle East and Antarctica. Crowds at South Bank Parklands will also be thrilled by a flypast from Air Force’s F/A-18F Super Hornet fastjet from No. 1 Squadron, also based at RAAF Base Amberley.

Following the air show, attendees enjoyed a spectacularly colourful firework display.

Although the planes looked to be a hair’s breadth from knocking an onlooker’s sunglasses off, plenty of preparation went into ensuring the safety of all those within the vicinity.

As reported by The Courier Mail, the RAAF have explained pilots practised the daredevil route multiple times using a simulator, and again in the plane, prior to the event.

The planes also had to be at least ‘100 metres clear of terrain or any buildings’ during the remarkable display.

In a statement made prior to the event, an RAAF spokesperson said:

Each flying display is planned and flown beforehand, and the pilots train to a high skill level to perform such manoeuvres. The aircraft will be at least 100 metres clear of terrain or any buildings during the display. The flying display will provide the public a great opportunity to take photos of the aircraft.

However, not everybody was in favour of the air show, which has previously been criticised for reminding locals of the September 11 terrorist attacks. Many have also pointed out how the slightest error could put people in catastrophic danger.

