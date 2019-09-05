Terry Crews Says Kevin Hart Will Have To ‘Rebuild His Life’ After Suffering Three Spinal Fractures

PA

After suffering three spinal fractures in a car crash, Terry Crews says actor and comedian Kevin Hart will have to ‘rebuild his life’.

Last Sunday (September 1), Hart was involved in a shock collision after his 1970 Plymouth Barracuda swerved off the road into an embankment in the Malibu hills.

Along with Hart, there were two others in the car at the time of the crash – driver Jared Black and Black’s fiancee Rebecca Broxterman. Hart and Black were taken to hospital, having suffered major injuries.

In the day following the crash, Hart underwent successful back surgery. While his wife, Eniko Parrish, told reporters he would be ‘just fine’, Crews says life might be ‘a little different’ for him now.

As reported by Us Weekly, as per, Metro, Crews said:

Right now, Kevin’s gonna have to rebuild his life somewhat. It may be a little different for Kevin from here on out. I understand that. I feel that. He probably feels very alone right now.

According to TMZ, Hart has weeks of physical rehabilitation ahead of him – after his surgery involved fusing the fractures (two of them in the thoracic section of his spine, and one in the lumbar), he’s on the mend but allegedly remains in intense physical pain.

Crews said he felt the need to show support for Hart, after online trolls reacted to news of the crash – saying they were ‘happy’ he was in a crash.

Crews added:

It made no sense to me. But that’s human nature.

The incident came after Hart posted a picture of him next to the vintage car, which was a 40th birthday president to himself.

The crash left Hart trapped inside the ruined vehicle, while Black and Broxterman were also pinned inside.

Footage of the wreckage shows the classic car motionless in a ditch, approximately ten feet from the road after having smashed through fencing. Its roof was crushed, with the vehicle completely written off.

Shortly after news of the crash broke, well-wishes and words of support started pouring in from Hart’s celebrity friends via social media.

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, who has co-starred with Hart in movies such as Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and Central Intelligence, wrote an emotional post on Instagram.

He wrote, alongside a picture of the two friends on set:

Stop messing with my emotions brother @kevinhart4real. We have a lot more laughing to do together. Love you man. Stay strong

Breaking Bad star Bryan Cranston also wrote a touching message, saying: ‘I’ve just heard that @kevinhart4real was injured today in a car accident in Los Angeles. Let’s all send him positive energy and healing thoughts. He’s a good human. Get well soon, brother. B’.

Black’s condition remains unclear, however TMZ report that he suffered similar injuries to Hart – he was not under the influence at the time of the crash.

UNILAD wishes Kevin Hart a speedy recovery.

