Tesco Worker Who Claimed Pregnant Boss ‘Held Him Hostage’ Wins Nearly 50 Grand Payout

She did not think he would be intimidated by her or ‘would take seriously’ her actions in the room because he was a 6-foot man and she a 5-foot 4-inch woman.

Her words cause us to think that her mindset was partly based upon his sex – upon him being a man and not simply upon them being of different sexes. In that split second, part of the reason why she thought it wouldn’t upset him if she tried to stop him from leaving and took hold of his arm was that he was a big man and she was a little woman.