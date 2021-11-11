unilad
Tesco Worker Who Claimed Pregnant Boss ‘Held Him Hostage’ Wins Nearly 50 Grand Payout

by : Hannah Smith on : 11 Nov 2021 16:55
A Tesco worker has been awarded £48,000 in an employment tribunal after being held hostage in an office by his pregnant boss.

Toby King was ruled to have been the victim of ‘sex discrimination’, with the court finding that his employers had not taken his complaint against his boss seriously because of his ‘height and gender’.

The incident, which occurred in late 2018 at an Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire branch of the supermarket, saw King locked in a small office room by his boss, Jo Francis, who was five months pregnant at the time, after he refused to take on extra shifts over Christmas.

According to King, upon telling employers about the situation, he was told that as a ‘big man’ he could not be frightened of a ‘small pregnant woman’.

Metro reports that King had previously been diagnosed with PTSD after being held hostage while working in the prison service, with the incident at Tesco leaving him ‘unable to go outside without crying’.

In its ruling, the Watford employment tribunal said:

She did not think he would be intimidated by her or ‘would take seriously’ her actions in the room because he was a 6-foot man and she a 5-foot 4-inch woman.

Her words cause us to think that her mindset was partly based upon his sex – upon him being a man and not simply upon them being of different sexes. In that split second, part of the reason why she thought it wouldn’t upset him if she tried to stop him from leaving and took hold of his arm was that he was a big man and she was a little woman.

Following the incident King was signed off as sick, but was sacked later in 2019 for being ‘absent without leave’.

