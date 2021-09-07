unilad
Advert

Tesla ‘Hit And Run Victim’ Arrested After Footage Revealed He Staged The Entire Thing

by : Hannah Smith on : 07 Sep 2021 15:44
Tesla 'Hit And Run Victim' Arrested After Footage Revealed He Staged The Entire ThingSlidellPD/Facebook

A man has been arrested for pretending to have been involved in a hit and run by a Tesla, after footage filmed by the car’s cameras showed he’d faked the accident.

Police in Slidell, Louisiana, said they had been called to a local petrol station by a man who reported having been struck by a car, and claimed the driver had left the scene. Arthur Bates Jr, 47, complained of back, neck and leg injuries, and told officers the Tesla had reversed into him while he was crossing the station forecourt.

Advert
Man fakes being hit by a Tesla (Slidell Police Department/Facebook)Slidell Police Department/Facebook

If Bates had chosen any other car to target, he might have gotten away with his attempt to land a quick payday. But unfortunately for him, Tesla cars are equipped with rear cameras, with footage recorded by the vehicles backed up by the company.

So, once police officers had managed to track down the driver, he was quickly able to show them the footage, which shows the blatant con as clear as day.

Advert

Video filmed by the rear camera and uploaded to Facebook by the Slidell Police Department shows Bates sidle up to the back of the Tesla, before lying down behind it and pretending to have been hit and injured. The driver gets out of his car and briefly speaks to the man, before driving away.

After being confronted with the footage, Bates admitting fabricating the whole incident, and on Friday, September 3, he was arrested for falsifying a police report.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Taliban Asks Militants To Stop Shooting Into Air After Celebratory Gunfire Kills Civilians
News

Taliban Asks Militants To Stop Shooting Into Air After Celebratory Gunfire Kills Civilians

Kim Jong-Un Demands ‘Urgent Action’ On Climate Change
News

Kim Jong-Un Demands ‘Urgent Action’ On Climate Change

Bigfoot Spotted In Idaho Has People Thinking It Could Be Real
Viral

Bigfoot Spotted In Idaho Has People Thinking It Could Be Real

Farms Set To Kill And Burn 100,000 Pigs Due To Post-Brexit Workers Shortage
Animals

Farms Set To Kill And Burn 100,000 Pigs Due To Post-Brexit Workers Shortage

Hannah Smith

Hannah Smith is a London-based journalist at UNILAD. After studying History at UCL she worked for print publications on both sides of the pond, including spells at Harper's Magazine and The Times, before graduating with an MA in Newspaper Journalism from City, University of London.

Topics: News, Louisiana, Now, Police, Slidell Police Department, Tesla

Credits

Slidell Police Department/Facebook

  1. Slidell Police Department/Facebook

    A Tesla Outsmarts a Man who Claimed he was Struck by the Vehicle

 