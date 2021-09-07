Tesla ‘Hit And Run Victim’ Arrested After Footage Revealed He Staged The Entire Thing

SlidellPD/Facebook

A man has been arrested for pretending to have been involved in a hit and run by a Tesla, after footage filmed by the car’s cameras showed he’d faked the accident.

Police in Slidell, Louisiana, said they had been called to a local petrol station by a man who reported having been struck by a car, and claimed the driver had left the scene. Arthur Bates Jr, 47, complained of back, neck and leg injuries, and told officers the Tesla had reversed into him while he was crossing the station forecourt.

If Bates had chosen any other car to target, he might have gotten away with his attempt to land a quick payday. But unfortunately for him, Tesla cars are equipped with rear cameras, with footage recorded by the vehicles backed up by the company.

So, once police officers had managed to track down the driver, he was quickly able to show them the footage, which shows the blatant con as clear as day.

Video filmed by the rear camera and uploaded to Facebook by the Slidell Police Department shows Bates sidle up to the back of the Tesla, before lying down behind it and pretending to have been hit and injured. The driver gets out of his car and briefly speaks to the man, before driving away.

After being confronted with the footage, Bates admitting fabricating the whole incident, and on Friday, September 3, he was arrested for falsifying a police report.