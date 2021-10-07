unilad
Advert

Texas Abortion Ban Temporarily Blocked

by : Hannah Smith on : 07 Oct 2021 11:30
Texas Abortion Ban Temporarily BlockedAlamy

A federal judge has placed a temporary block on Texas’ controversial abortion ban, ruling that the law is ‘flagrantly unconstitutional.’

The decision came following a challenge to the law – which bans abortion in almost all cases after six weeks and allows citizens to sue those who help to facilitate an abortion – after the Supreme Court declined to prevent the law from coming into force last month.

Advert

In his opinion, Judge Robert Pitman of the US District Court for the Western District of Texas was scathing about the ‘unprecedented and aggressive’ law, which he said ‘unlawfully prevented women from exercising control over their lives.’

Pro-choice protestors in Texas (Alamy)Alamy

‘That other courts may find a way to avoid this conclusion is theirs to decide; this court will not sanction one more day of this offensive deprivation of such an important right,’ he wrote, per Sky News.

Justice department lawyers arguing the case had described the ban as an ‘unprecedented scheme of vigilante justice.’

Advert

The decision is likely to be immediately challenged in the court of appeals, which has previously ruled in favour of the law. However, in the meantime, pro-choice activists have welcomed the ruling, which is the first to strike a blow against the law.

In a statement, women’s reproductive health charity Planned Parenthood said:

It’s been 36 days since Texas deprived its citizens of their constitutional right to abortion. The relief granted by the court today is overdue. We will continue fighting this ban in court, until we are certain that Texans’ ability to access abortion is protected.

Protests have taken place nationwide in opposition to the Texas bill (Alamy)Alamy
Advert

Other campaigners warned that in spite of the ban being suspended, it was likely many doctors would continue to refuse to perform abortions over fears that they could be held liable in the future.

Following the decision, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said ‘the fight has only just begun, both in Texas and in many states across this country where women’s rights are currently under attack.’

The Supreme Court is set to hear a challenge to Roe v. Wade – the 1973 ruling that guaranteed women’s constitutional right to abortion – later this year.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Man Who Married Rice Cooker Gets Divorce 4 Days Later
Life

Man Who Married Rice Cooker Gets Divorce 4 Days Later

Internet Reacts As Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp Experience Major Outage Worldwide
Technology

Internet Reacts As Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp Experience Major Outage Worldwide

Jake Gyllenhaal Reveals Sex Scenes With Jennifer Aniston Were ‘Torture’
Film and TV

Jake Gyllenhaal Reveals Sex Scenes With Jennifer Aniston Were ‘Torture’

Squid Game Hints You Probably Missed
Film and TV

Squid Game Hints You Probably Missed

Hannah Smith

Hannah is a London-based journalist covering news and features for UNILAD. She's especially interested in social and political activism.

Topics: News, no-article-matching, Now

Credits

Sky News

  1. Sky News

    'Flagrantly unconstitutional': Federal judge blocks controversial Texas abortion law

 