Texas Anti-Mask Group Leader Dies After Contracting COVID-19

The City of San Angelo

A Texas anti-masker who led rallies against government restrictions has died of complications from coronavirus after spending three weeks in intensive care.

Caleb Wallace, 30, was admitted to hospital on July 30 after contracting COVID-19, just weeks after he hosted a ‘Freedom Rally’ for protestors who were ‘sick of the government being in control of our lives’, and died just under a month later on August 28.

Advert 10

GoFundMe

Wallace was the founder of the San Angelo Freedom Defenders – a group for anti-maskers and COVID-19 sceptics that proclaimed to be calling for an end to ‘COVID-19 tyranny’. The Texan was outspoken about his opposition to wearing masks, with the San Angelo Standard Times reporting that he had taken vitamin C, zinc and aspirin in an attempt to treat his illness at home, as well as the livestock dewormer and anti-parasitic drug ivermectin, which the FDA has urged people not to take.

He leaves behind three children with his wife, Jessica, expecting a fourth. Ms Wallace told the Standard Times that he had been transferred to a hospice in the days before his death to allow his family to say goodbye, and added that she did not agree with her husband’s anti-mask views.

PA Images

Advert 10

‘[He said] ‘you know masks aren’t going to save you,’ but he understood I wanted to wear them. It gives me comfort to know that maybe, just maybe, I’m either protecting someone or avoiding it myself,’ she said.

Texas is currently experiencing one of its worst surges in coronavirus cases in more than year, driven largely by unvaccinated residents, as health officials in the state warn they are running out of ICU beds.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to raise funds for Wallace’s medical expenses.