Texas Anti-Masker Arrested Mid-Rant After Calling Head Office To Complain About Store’s Policy

by : Cameron Frew on : 21 Apr 2021 12:16
Anti-Masker Arrested Mid Rant After Calling Head Office To Complain About Store's Policy

An anti-masker from Texas tried to call head office to complain about a shop’s policy. Soon after, she was arrested.

Kara Bell, a candidate for the Lake Travis Independent School District, visited a Nordstrom Rack store on Brodie Lane on April 7. While inside, she reportedly tried to enter a changing room without a face mask on, despite the shop requesting customers to do so.

Police were then called after an altercation between Bell and a staff member, with the anti-masker said to have assaulted them by pushing her way through.

In bodycam footage from the Sunset Valley Police Department, obtained by KVUE, two officers can be seen trying to talk to Bell outside the store as she argues her rights and not being made to disclose her identity, all while speaking to someone else on the phone.

The female officer, who remains very patient throughout the video, says she has a duty to give her identity when she’s been legally detained. Bell says, ‘It’s my God-given right to be here on this planet, and you cannot tell me otherwise – correct?’

The officer then explains how Bell says she was shoved by the staff member, but they say Bell shoved them and have witnesses. ‘There was also another woman without a mask – isn’t that interesting how she only picked me? She only picked me, the white person. Not the Black person wearing a mask. Do you think it’s a racist thing? I don’t know,’ Bell replied.

KVUE

The officer says, ‘We’re not here to talk about race.’ The male officer soon warns her if she doesn’t identify herself, she’s going to jail. Bell objects to this and accuses the police of siding with the store, despite them asking her simple questions she refuses to answer.

Bell then goes on a larger rant, saying, ‘First of all, I don’t have to identify myself. Actually I don’t. It’s called ‘common law’. You should read up on it. I do not. Okay?’

KVUE

She continues, ‘I am a woman of God. This is much my right, as much as it is yours. This is my land as much as it is yours. I did not sign up for this. I am a Christian woman of God. And you are not going to put your disgusting rules on me, that are false, and not true. I will not have it. You understand that? I will not have it.’

Bell adds, ‘I’m sick of being bullied, I’m sick of being lied to, and it’s not going to happen any more. Do you understand?’

At this point, mid-way through her spiel, the male officer tells her to turn around and arrests her.

She was given an assault citation, punishable by up to $500. According to Police Chief Lenn Carter, Bell is part of a group that was planning another anti-mask protest.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Topics: News, Coronavirus, COVID-19, Now, Texas, US

