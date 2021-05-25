Texas Approves Bill Allowing Residents To Carry Handguns Without A Licence

PA Images

The Texas Senate has approved a bill that will allow residents to carry a pistol without a licence.

Many have been concerned about firearms policies in the US after the alarming amount of mass shootings in the US this year; last weekend saw nearly 30 people shot in New York City alone.

Advert 10

On the back of this, some have called for tighter gun control, but Texas is joining several other states as it seems to be relaxing gun laws.

PA Images

A new bill (HB 1927), which allows people to carry a gun without a licence in Texas, was passed on May 23 with a 17-13 vote in the Senate. This is after further considerations were given after its first approval by the Senate on May 5. The bill will now be sent to Governor Greg Abbott, who will decide on whether to sign and make it the law.

The Governor has previously stated he intends to approve the bill. Abbott said, ‘I support it, and I believe it should reach my desk, and we should have ‘constitutional carry’ in Texas’.

Advert 10

Despite the bill making it legal for most people to carry handguns, there have been some provisions made to get it approved, AP News reports. If someone has been convicted of a list of specific crimes, such as making a terroristic threat or assault that causes bodily injury in the past five years they will not be permitted to carry a firearm.

PA Images

This bill sees Texas follow more than a dozen other states in easing the requirements for carrying a handgun. However, some will be concerned about this relaxation of policy as Texas has already seen 12 mass shootings this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

In response to the bill, State Sen. Judith Zaffirini (D-Laredo) said:

Advert 10

HB 1927 would merely make it easier to carry a firearm legally in public, including by persons who should not. The licensing process allows us to ask critical questions before allowing the public carriage of a lethal weapon based on what can only be described as the mildest inconvenience.

The signing of the new bill follows a series of alterations to the law in Texas. Most notably, Governor Greg Abbott recently approved a bill that prohibits the abortion of a fetus after six weeks.