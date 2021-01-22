Texas Becomes First State To Sue Biden Administration PA

Within 72 hours of Joe Biden taking the oath, the state of Texas is suing the president’s administration over its plans to freeze the majority of deportations for the next 100 days.

Texas Attorney General, Ken Paxton, who made the announcement earlier today, January 22, said the lawsuit aims to reverse the moratorium.

The deportation freeze had temporarily halted the removal of immigrants who illegally entered the US before November and aren’t considered threats to national security.

‘Our state defends the largest section of the southern border in the nation. Failure to properly enforce the law will directly and immediately endanger our citizens and law enforcement personnel,’ Paxton said in a statement, as per Forbes.

He alleged that the freeze violated both federal law, and a contract between the Department of Homeland Security and Texas, which was signed in the final weeks of Donald Trump’s presidency.

According to documents, obtained by Buzzfeed News, the agreement would require the DHS to provide a notice of any changes to immigration policy and give Texas six months to review and submit comments before the changes come into play.

The agreement was blasted by several Democrats, who branded it as a last-minute attempt to paralyze the incoming administration.

‘The whole point is 110 percent to screw the incoming administration from doing anything for six months,’ one unnamed official told NBC News.

Biden announced the 100-day deportation freeze on Wednesday, January 20 as he signed a string of executive orders, in a bid to reverse some of Trump’s most controversial policies.

He also scrapped the 2017 Muslim travel ban, under which Trump restricted immigration into the US from seven Muslim-majority countries.