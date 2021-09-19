Texas Doctor Admits To Breaking Abortion Law

Alamy

A doctor in the United States said he broke Texas’ restrictive new law and performed an abortion after watching three teenagers die from illegal procedures.

Explaining his decision in an op-ed published by The Washington Post, Dr Alan Braid sensationally revealed: ‘At the hospital that year, I saw three teenagers die from illegal abortions – I can’t just sit back and watch us return to 1972.’

Advert 10

Braid added that he violated the law because he believes abortion is ‘an essential part of health care’.

Alamy

It comes after a new law took effect in Texas this month banning all abortions after six weeks of pregnancy.

The experienced doc, who provides abortion care in San Antonio, said he has spent nearly 45 years practising during which time he delivered 10,000 babies, conducted pap smears and pelvic exams.

Advert 10

‘Then, this month, everything changed,’ Braid wrote, citing the law that took effect on September 1.

The controversial new law has seen all abortions banned after six weeks of pregnancy – with no exemptions for rape or incest. The law has drawn in widespread criticism, especially since many women don’t always know they are pregnant at the six-week mark.

‘It shut down about 80 per cent of the abortion services we provide,’ he said, adding that the law also means he could be sued for at least $10,000.

Alamy

Advert 10

However, despite facing a staggering fine, Braid admitted that on the morning of September 6, he performed an abortion for a woman who was in her first trimester, past the limit set by the new law.

‘I acted because I had a duty of care to this patient, as I do for all patients, and because she has a fundamental right to receive this care,’ he affirmed.

‘I fully understood that there could be legal consequences, but I wanted to make sure that Texas didn’t get away with its bid to prevent this blatantly unconstitutional law from being tested.’