Texas Governor Bizarrely Claims That Election Reform Bill Could Allow Use Of ‘Cocaine To Buy Votes’
Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has suggested that H.R. 1, the election-reform bill recently passed by the House of Representatives, may eventually lead to Democrats ‘using cocaine to buy votes’.
This bizarre claim was made during an appearance on Fox News’ Sunday Morning Futures, where Abbott showed strong opposition to the bill, which is intended to improve voting access.
Speaking with host Maria Bartiromo, Abbott argued that the bill could actually ‘institutionalize voter fraud in the United States of America’ as it would increase mail-in voting.
During their conversation, Abbott claimed that ‘everyone knows that’ mail-in voting is among the ‘easiest ways to cheat in elections’.
He explained
Before I was governor, I was the attorney general of Texas. And when the Obama administration tried doing things like this, I filed 31 lawsuits against the Obama administration. The strongest tool that we have is the litigation tool.
And when you look at some of the things that they are talking about with regard to H.R. 1, they are trying to institutionalize voter fraud in the United States of America.
They want to make mail-in ballots permanent. Everyone knows – including Democrats in Texas – have said that one of the easiest ways to cheat in elections is through these mail-in ballots.
Recalling his own time serving as Texas attorney general, Abbott went on to detail an ‘amazing’ story about vote buying, which he claims to be true:
It was Barack Obama himself who knew about the dangers of ballot harvesting in the state of Texas.
Because under his administration, he sent his US Attorney for the Southern District of Texas as well as the FBI to south Texas to arrest and to prosecute people who were involved in ballot harvesting that were using cocaine to buy votes through the ballot harvesting process in the state of Texas.
It is a way to commit voter fraud and it cannot be allowed.
Bartiromo described the story as ‘absolutely extraordinary’, and thanked Abbott for sharing ‘this very important information’.
If you want friendly, confidential advice about drugs, you can talk to FRANK. You can call 0300 123 6600, text 82111 or email via http://www.talktofrank.com/contact 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, or livechat at http://www.talktofrank.com/livechat from 2pm-6pm any day of the week.
Most Read StoriesMost Read
Topics: News, Barack Obama, cocaine, Now, Texas