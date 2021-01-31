Texas Governor Threatens To Sue Biden Over 'Hostile' Climate Agenda Challenging Oil Industry PA Images

Texas governor Greg Abbott has threatened to sue President Joe Biden over new environmental regulations which challenge the oil industry.

After four years of the Trump administration ignoring and dismissing the climate crisis, Biden has used his first few days in office to take action on the issue.

On Wednesday, January 27, Biden signed an executive order addressing a range of climate-related measures, including a directive to freeze oil and gas leasing on federal land.

Unsurprisingly, the oil industry is not in favour of this move, and neither is Republican governor Abbott, who claimed Biden’s initiatives are ‘hostile’ and ‘job killers.’

Abbott said Texas would ‘protect the oil and gas industry’ from an ‘attack launched from Washington DC’, and on Thursday signed an executive order directing Texas’ state agencies to ‘use all lawful powers and tools to challenge any federal action that threatened the continued strength and vitality of the emergency industry.’

The order states that each state agency should work to ‘identify potential litigation, notice-and-comment opportunities, and any other means’ to oppose the federal actions they believe threaten the state’s energy industry, with Abbott describing the order as a ‘homework assignment’, Forbes reports.

Though Texas itself is largely unaffected by the pause on oil and gas leaking, Abbott believes that Biden will impose measures that would hurt Texas. Abbott stressed that the state will pursue a ‘litigation strategy to fight back against any efforts by the Biden administration’ that threatens the energy sector or its jobs.

John Kerry, US politician and climate envoy, has expressed his belief that US workers have been exposed to a false narrative regarding climate change over the last few years.

Speaking at the White House on Wednesday, Kerry claimed that workers had been ‘fed the notion that somehow dealing with climate is coming at their expense’, stressing: ‘No, it’s not. What’s happening to them is happening because of other market forces already taking place.’

Joe Biden PA Images

Kerry noted that coal plants ‘have been closing over the last 20 years’, and that those who may lose their jobs in energy and coal would have ‘better choices’ in the future.

He continued:

So what President Biden wants to do is make sure those folks have better choices, that they have alternatives, and they can be the people who go to work to make the solar panels.

Abbott described Biden’s move on climate change as ‘regulatory overreach’ and claimed that Biden signaled ‘extreme hostility toward the energy industry’ on his ‘very first day in office’.

He added: ‘Texas is not going to stand idly by and watch the Biden administration kill jobs in Midland, in Odessa or any other place across the entire region.’

Since his inauguration on January 20, the president has also instructed the US to rejoin the Paris Agreement and revoked permits for the Keystone XL Pipeline.