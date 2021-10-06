unilad
Texas High School In Lockdown With Ongoing Active Shooter Situation

by : Hannah Smith on : 06 Oct 2021 16:45
Police have confirmed that ‘multiple’ people have been injured at a high school in Arlington, Texas.

Timberview High School is currently on lockdown while police investigate an active shooter situation, NBC 5 reports.

The Mayor of Arlington told reporters that they know of at least two people who have been shot but could not confirm their condition, with the status of the shooter unknown.

In footage taken at the scene, armed officers and fire crews could be seen arriving at the school and running into the building, while unverified video circulating on social media appears to show students running for cover as gunshots ring out.

Parents of children at the school are being asked to go to a staging area where students are set to be evacuated, with local residents asked to avoid the area.

Hannah Smith

Hannah is a London-based journalist covering news and features for UNILAD. She's especially interested in social and political activism.

