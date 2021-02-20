Texas Homeowners Hit With $17,000 Electric Bills Amid Snow Storm

PA Images

People are being slapped with electric bills worth thousands of dollars in the wake of Texas’s recent extreme weather conditions.

The state was hit with what’s being described as the ‘big freeze‘ which, as of Thursday, February 18, has left over 30 people dead. Last weekend, Texas recorded temperatures as low as -18°C (0°F) – the lowest they’ve seen in 30 years.

In a bid to keep themselves warm, thousands of Texans understandably cranked up their heating which led to the energy grid failing.

Due to the increase in demand, energy suppliers dramatically increased their prices going from $50 to $9,000 per megawatt, according to the New York Post.

One man was hit with a $17,000 bill. Ty Williams explained to WFAA that he has three electric metres in his home and, as of last month, he owed $660.

However, in the wake of the ‘big freeze’, he now owes $17,000. He said, ‘How in the world can anyone pay that? I mean you go from a couple hundred dollars a month… there’s absolutely no way. It makes no sense.’

Williams has since swapped providers but it’s unknown if he still has to pay the thousands of dollars owed to his previous energy supplier.

A Texas couple took to Twitter to share a screenshot of their energy bill which gave a total of almost $4,000. They wrote, ‘When your electric company tells you to switch but there has been a hold on switching for over a week now. Using as little as possible 1300 sq ft house and this is my bill. . How is this fair. I only paid $1200 for the whole 2020 year’.

WFAA reported that electricity supply and demand in Texas has since stabilised.

Texas isn’t alone in seeing its temperature plummet: 150 million Americans were under winter storm warnings nationwide earlier this week, with almost three-quarters of the country seeing snowfall on Tuesday, February 16.