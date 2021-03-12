Texas Lawmaker Introduces Bill Imposing Death Penalty For Abortion

PA Images

A Republican lawmaker in Texas has introduced a bill which would see the death penalty introduced as a punishment for abortion.

The proposal put forward by Rep. Bryan Slaton aims to ‘abolish’ and criminalise abortions from the point of fertilisation, making them entirely illegal across the state. On Twitter, he wrote: ‘The bill will end the discriminatory practice of terminating the life of innocent children, and will guarantee the equal protection of the laws to all Texans, no matter how small.’

Under the bill, HB 3326, any woman who receives an abortion and any doctor or physician who performs the procedure could be charged with assault or homicide, which is punishable by death in Texas.

In a press release, Slaton said: ‘For decades, the State of Texas has allowed the discriminatory, barbaric and murderous practice of aborting babies in the womb, and it must come to an end.’

The bill doesn’t include any exemptions if a woman is pregnant due to rape or incest. It does permit abortion if it’s ‘intended to remove an ectopic pregnancy that seriously threatens the life of the mother when a reasonable alternative to save the lives of both the mother and the unborn child is unavailable.’

Slaton added: ‘It is time for Texas to protect the natural right to life for the tiniest and most innocent Texans, and this bill does just that. It’s time Republicans make it clear that we actually think abortion is murder… unborn children are dying at a faster rate in Texas than COVID patients, but Texas isn’t taking the abortion crisis seriously.’

In response to the bill, the state’s Democrats wrote: ‘Texas Republicans filed a bill to abolish and criminalise abortions – potentially leaving women and physicians who perform the procedure to face the death penalty. The right to choose is a human right. Period.’

In the event of the death or ‘bodily injury to an unborn child’, people would be required to give evidence and could receive immunity if so. A state attorney general would also be required to monitor and ‘direct a state agency to enforce those laws, regardless of any contrary federal statute, regulation, treaty, order or court decision.’

However, it isn’t expected to go far through the legislative process. When fellow Republican Tony Tinderholt introduced a similar bill in 2017, he had to be placed under the protection of the Texas Department of Public Safety after receiving death threats, as per the Texas Tribune.

Two years later, another proposed piece of legislation was the subject of eight hours of public testimony, but never moved forward.