unilad
Advert

Texas Lawmaker Introduces Bill Imposing Death Penalty For Abortion

by : Cameron Frew on : 12 Mar 2021 14:00
Texas Lawmaker Introduces Bill Imposing Death Penalty For AbortionPA Images

A Republican lawmaker in Texas has introduced a bill which would see the death penalty introduced as a punishment for abortion. 

The proposal put forward by Rep. Bryan Slaton aims to ‘abolish’ and criminalise abortions from the point of fertilisation, making them entirely illegal across the state. On Twitter, he wrote: ‘The bill will end the discriminatory practice of terminating the life of innocent children, and will guarantee the equal protection of the laws to all Texans, no matter how small.’

Advert

Under the bill, HB 3326, any woman who receives an abortion and any doctor or physician who performs the procedure could be charged with assault or homicide, which is punishable by death in Texas.

In a press release, Slaton said: ‘For decades, the State of Texas has allowed the discriminatory, barbaric and murderous practice of aborting babies in the womb, and it must come to an end.’

The bill doesn’t include any exemptions if a woman is pregnant due to rape or incest. It does permit abortion if it’s ‘intended to remove an ectopic pregnancy that seriously threatens the life of the mother when a reasonable alternative to save the lives of both the mother and the unborn child is unavailable.’

Advert

Slaton added: ‘It is time for Texas to protect the natural right to life for the tiniest and most innocent Texans, and this bill does just that. It’s time Republicans make it clear that we actually think abortion is murder… unborn children are dying at a faster rate in Texas than COVID patients, but Texas isn’t taking the abortion crisis seriously.’

In response to the bill, the state’s Democrats wrote: ‘Texas Republicans filed a bill to abolish and criminalise abortions – potentially leaving women and physicians who perform the procedure to face the death penalty. The right to choose is a human right. Period.’

In the event of the death or ‘bodily injury to an unborn child’, people would be required to give evidence and could receive immunity if so. A state attorney general would also be required to monitor and ‘direct a state agency to enforce those laws, regardless of any contrary federal statute, regulation, treaty, order or court decision.’

Advert
Texas Capitol PA Images

However, it isn’t expected to go far through the legislative process. When fellow Republican Tony Tinderholt introduced a similar bill in 2017, he had to be placed under the protection of the Texas Department of Public Safety after receiving death threats, as per the Texas Tribune.

Two years later, another proposed piece of legislation was the subject of eight hours of public testimony, but never moved forward.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Curfew For Men Trends In UK After Sarah Everard Disappearance
News

Curfew For Men Trends In UK After Sarah Everard Disappearance

Jedward Clash With Sharon Osbourne After She Defends Piers Morgan
Celebrity

Jedward Clash With Sharon Osbourne After She Defends Piers Morgan

Vanessa Bryant Wins Right To Obtain Names Of Cops Who Took Photos Of Kobe Crash
News

Vanessa Bryant Wins Right To Obtain Names Of Cops Who Took Photos Of Kobe Crash

GMB Viewers Vow To Stop Watching Show After Piers Morgan Leaves
News

GMB Viewers Vow To Stop Watching Show After Piers Morgan Leaves

Cameron Frew

After graduating from Glasgow Caledonian University with an NCTJ and BJTC-accredited Multimedia Journalism degree, Cameron ventured into the world of print journalism at The National, while also working as a freelance film journalist on the side, becoming an accredited Rotten Tomatoes critic in the process. He's now left his Scottish homelands and taken up residence at UNILAD as a journalist.

Topics: News, Abortion, Texas, US

Credits

Texas Tribune

  1. Texas Tribune

    Another Texas GOP lawmaker is attempting to make abortion punishable by the death penalty

 