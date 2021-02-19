unilad
Texas Was Warned Its Energy System Vulnerable To Extreme Cold Ten Years Ago

by : Julia Banim on : 19 Feb 2021 19:02
Texas Leaders Were Warned Their Energy System Was Vulnerable To Extreme Cold Ten Years AgoBlackGG/Twitter/PA Images

Leaders in Texas were reportedly warned their energy system was vulnerable to extreme cold temperatures 10 years ago, and could have taken steps to ensure measures were in place to prepare for the current deadly cold snap.

In February 2011, icy temperatures led to some of Texas’s key power infrastructure – such as natural gas wells – to freeze, removing a major source of electricity and heating for those living in the US state.

Although the power cuts weren’t as bad as the ones Texans are currently experiencing, this incident demonstrated that a generally warm state reliant on a separate power grid from the rest of the US, could well lead to deadly consequences during such times.

Texas cold snapPA Images

As reported by Buzzfeed News, federal regulators at the time identified that Texas’s energy system was vulnerable to extreme drops in temperature.

The state’s grid operator as well as several power suppliers acknowledged better protection was needed for wells, pipelines, and power plants against low temperatures. However, these improved protections were never implemented.

Michael Webber, an energy resources professor from the University of Texas at Austin, told BuzzFeed News:

We had a decade to improve the system and it looks like we kind of didn’t do it. At least, we didn’t do it sufficiently. We’ve watched this movie before and the sequel is worse than the original.

cold snapPA Images

As per a 2011 report published by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission and the North American Electric Reliability Corporation (FERC):

Generators and natural gas producers suffered severe losses of capacity despite having received accurate forecasts of the storm.

Entities in both categories report having winterization procedures in place. However, the poor performance of many of these generating units and wells suggests these procedures were either inadequate or were not adequately followed.

The FERC report went on to advise ways that Texas could avoid similar issues in the future, stating that power providers should be forced to protect wells, pipes and plants against extreme temperature drops.

These power providers already had capabilities in place to protect against heat. Failure to also protect against cold, as per this report, should result in fines being considered by state legislature.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas ERCOT determined that the issues had been triggered by ‘either insufficient or ineffective’ preparation for the cold weather, and also gave recommendations for improved communication and planning going forward.

