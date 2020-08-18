Texas Mum, 23, Found Dead With All Teeth Removed One Day After Going Missing Missing Across America/Facebook

A mother-of-two from Texas was found dead in Mexico just one day after she was reported missing from her home.

Advert

Lizbeth Flores, 23, was found dead within the Matamoros city limits last Tuesday morning, August 11, with authorities believing she had been tortured leading up to her killing, as her body was covered in bruises and all of her teeth were missing. Part of her scalp was also missing.

Mexican authorities confirmed that Lizbeth died of blunt force trauma to the head, consistent with a large rock that was found nearby.

You can find out more about this story below:

Advert

Lizbeth’s mother, María Rubio, said she last spoke to her daughter on August 9 when she travelled to the border city of Matamoros shortly after 5pm, promising to return later that night to her Brownsville home.

However, when she still hadn’t returned the next day the concerned mother contacted the Brownsville Police Department to file a missing person’s report.

‘It was 11, 12, 1, 2, and I kept calling her to find out where she was and why she hadn’t gotten home,’ her heartbroken mother told KRGV. ‘I couldn’t sleep all night because I was waiting up for her.’

María continued:

I called Brownsville police so that they could help me or so that they could open an investigation to help me find her. But I didn’t get any help from anyone.

mum found dead with teeth removed Missing Across America/Facebook

The grieving mother is now absolutely certain Lizbeth fell victim to attempted extortion by a violent gang of kidnappers before being murdered.

‘She had signs of violence and was brutally tortured,’ she explained. ‘She was kidnapped and I don’t know who did it, but you don’t do that to a young lady… All she did was go from work to her home.’

Advert

María added:

I’m asking for justice for what they did to my daughter. She did not deserve this.

mum murdered in mexico was tortured KRGV

No arrests had been announced by authorities as of today, August 18, but the FBI now investigating the case as Lizbeth was a US citizen. Lizbeth’s body remains with a forensic examiner in Matamoros as the investigation continues.

María is currently seeking help from both United States and Mexico officials to repatriate her daughter’s remains to Texas.

Our thoughts are with Lizbeth’s family and her two children at this difficult time. Rest in peace.