Texas Passes Bill Allowing Handguns To Be Carried Without Permit

People in the state of Texas can now carry handguns in public without a license despite concerns about shootings.

The United States has experienced a serious problem with mass shootings and many are calling for tighter regulations on firearms. However, Texas will now join over a dozen other states in easing the requirements for carrying a handgun.

The state’s Senate passed HB 1927 on Wednesday, which will allow members of the public to carry a handgun without a permit and other requirements. In Texas, this will mean that people can have a rifle and a handgun on their person without any documentation.

Given that there have been 172 mass shootings in the United States in the first four months of 2021, which led to 206 deaths and 693 injuries, many will be concerned about easing gun laws. In fact, President Joe Biden has called for greater regulation and gun control in the wake of daily mass shootings in the country.

State Sen. Judith Zaffirini (D-Laredo) spoke about their concerns in a statement about the bill:

HB 1927 would merely make it easier to carry a firearm legally in public, including by persons who should not. The licensing process allows us to ask critical questions before allowing the public carriage of a lethal weapon based on what can only be described as the mildest inconvenience.

Despite clear evidence that lax gun control has led to a higher murder rate in the United States than in other western countries, it seems that multiple states are not concerned. Time will tell how easing access to deadly firearms impacts an ongoing issue of mass shootings.