Texas Proposes Bill To Separate Trans Children From Their Families

PA Images

The Texas state legislature has proposed a bill that would see trans children separated from their families.

It comes amid a storm of transphobic legislation across the US, with Tennessee, Arkansas and Mississippi banning transgender athletes from competing in female sports teams. In total, 28 states have introduced anti-trans bills this year alone.

Now, in a move that’s already been slammed by LGBTQ+ campaigners, Texas has put forward a partisan bill that would classify transgender care as a ‘child abuse’.

Senate Bill 1646, which relates to ‘the protection of children, including the definition of child abuse and the prosecution of the criminal offense of abandoning or endangering a child’, sets out actions would be deemed as abusive against parents and guardians, and could lead to them being separated from their children.

The bill’s definition of abuse includes ‘administering or supplying, or consenting to or assisting in the administering or supplying of, a puberty suppression prescription drug or cross-sex hormone to a child, other than an intersex child, for the purpose of gender transitioning or gender reassignment’.

It also includes ‘performing or consenting to the performance of surgery or another medical procedure on a child, other than an intersex child, for the purpose of gender transitioning or gender reassignment’.

Adri Perez, a policy and advocacy strategist for the American Civil Liberties Union of Texas, said in a video, ‘Gender-affirming care is essential and life-saving care. Make no mistake, restricting and even criminalising access to healthcare for transgender people will cost lives.’

It also follows Arkansas’ statewide ban on trans youth accessing the likes of puberty blockers, hormone replacement therapy and surgeries, with 17 other states considering similar bans, as per Insider.

However, the Texas bill is even more alarming for its potential ramifications on families, with concerns over the mental welfare of trans minors if they’re separated from their parents without sufficient care.

Chase Strangio tweeted, ‘There are trans kids that are sitting in the Texas statehouse right now, preparing to beg for their health care, to ask their government not to take them from their parents.’

Rodrigo Heng-Lehtinen, deputy executive director for the National Center for Transgender Equality, said the recent surge of anti-trans legislation is shocking.

He told Insider, ‘These are organised anti-transgender forces, people who are ideologically anti-transgender, who are trying to push this everywhere that they can. it’s coordinated, it’s deliberate, and it is all about using trans people and especially trans youth as a political football.’