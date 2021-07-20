unilad
Texas Public Schools No Longer Required To Teach That Ku Klux Klan Is ‘Morally Wrong’

by : Daniel Richardson on : 20 Jul 2021 18:32
Texas Public Schools No Longer Required To Teach That Ku Klux Klan Is 'Morally Wrong'

Texas has continued its string of controversial policy changes, stating that the Ku Klux Klan is no longer required to be taught as ‘morally wrong.’

In recent months, Texas has made it possible for people to carry firearms without a licence and banned abortions after 6 weeks. These moves have been made despite an increased number of mass shootings and appeals for women’s reproductive rights.

The latest controversial bill sees public schools no longer needing to teach students about Martin Luther King Jr.’s ‘I Have a Dream’ speech, Susan B. Anthony’s writings about the women’s suffragist movement, and Native American history. However, most controversially, schools will no longer need to say that a white supremacist movement – the Ku Klux Klan – was morally wrong.

Texas flag (PA Images)PA Images

Senate Bill 3 was passed last Friday and it drops most mentions of people of colour and women from the state’s required curriculum. It also removes a part of the curriculum that teaches the ‘history of white supremacy, including but not limited to the institution of slavery, the eugenics movement, and the Ku Klux Klan, and the ways in which it is morally wrong.’

The decision comes as part of a move to ban critical race theory from the classrooms within the state. This historical approach looks at racism and disparate racial outcomes as the result of complex, changing and often subtle social and institutional dynamics.

Many see this as a particularly useful historical approach in a country that has seen Jim Crow laws and civil rights movements in recent times.

The legislation will now be considered in the House, which is led by Republicans. The state currently does not have enough people within the House to vote on the issue after Democrats abandoned their post on a voting rights issue.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Daniel Richardson

After graduating from university, Dan went on to work with a variety of tech startups and media outlets. These included the likes of The Hook, WhatCulture and Game Rant. Eventually, Dan found a home for his journalism at UNILAD.

Topics: News, Texas, US

