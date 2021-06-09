Texas Rep Surprisingly Suggests Changing The Earth’s Orbit To Fight Climate Change

PA Images

Rep. Louie Gohmert of Texas seems to have suggested that a United States agency could change the orbit of the earth or the moon in order to fight climate change.

As many scientists and experts attempt to come up with various solutions regarding the climate crisis, Gohmert has now shocked the world with his baffling suggestion. It’s unclear if the Republican representative was being serious with his ideas, but according to reports it seems as though he is completely unaware of what a possible solution to these issues might be.

During a hearing with the House Natural Resources Committee, Gohmert spoke with Jennifer Eberlien, associate deputy chief of the National Forest System, and shared his own ideas as to how the government should fight climate change. Apparently a former director of NASA once spoke to him about how both orbits of the earth and moon were changing, which gave him a very interesting idea that sounds like something out of a science-fiction film.

Speaking to Eberlien, Gohmert brought forth his suggestion as to what he thinks would have a strong impact on fixing the earth’s climate:

‘I understand from what’s been testified to the Forest Service and the BLM [Bureau of Land Management], you want very much to work on the issue of climate change. Is there anything that the National Forest Service, or BLM can do to change the course of the moon’s orbit or the Earth’s orbit around the sun? Obviously they would have profound effects on our climate.’

Eberlein was perhaps taken aback by Gohmert’s suggestion, as she seems to have sarcastically replied through a smile, ‘I would have to follow up with you on that one, Mr. Gohmert’.

According to NASA, the earth’s rotation around the sun is not what is behind the climate crisis. In a blog post, NASA outlines how the cycles of earth’s orbit, called Milankovitch cycles, actually work:

‘The small changes set in motion by Milankovitch cycles operate separately and together to influence Earth’s climate over very long timespans, leading to larger changes in our climate over tens of thousands to hundreds of thousands of years.’

Earlier this week, David Attenborough called the climate crisis a ‘crime’ that humans have committed and urged the world to come together to find a solution before it’s too late.

