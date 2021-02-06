Texas Republicans Endorse Legislation That Could Allow State To Secede From US
Texas Republicans have endorsed legislation that could allow the Lone Star State to secede from rest of the United States.
Party chair, Allen West, is the latest Republican to show his support for this move, which would see Texas being declared as an independent, self-governing nation.
Republican Representative Kyle Biedermann initially introduced the ‘Texas Independence Referendum Act,’ on Tuesday, January 26, a formal bill that would see Texas making moves towards secession.
As per a statement given by Biederman:
Voters of all political persuasions in Texas can agree on one thing, Washington D.C. is and has been broken.
For decades, the promises of America and our individual liberties have been eroding. It is now time that the People of Texas are allowed the right to decide their own future.
As per The Guardian, West has since made supportive comments about ‘Texit’ during a talkshow interview, stating:
Texans have a right to voice their opinions on [this] critical issue. I don’t understand why anyone would feel that they need to prevent people from having a voice in something that is part of the Texas constitution. You cannot prevent the people from having a voice.
If House Bill 1359 is passed, this wouldn’t lead to an immediate secession. Instead, Texas voters would be greenlighting a referendum to create a ‘Texas Independence Committee’, comprised of the lieutenant governor and several members of the state legislature.
This committee would then formulate an official plan as to how exactly Texas could leave the US within the space of the next five years, a result that many critics of the bill believe to be unlikely.
As reported by The Texan, this referendum may appear on the ballot as early as November 2021 if enough support is received from both houses of the Texas legislature.
