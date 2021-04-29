Texas Senator Ted Cruz Caught Falling Asleep During Biden’s First Major Address To Congress

C-SPAN

Texas Senator Ted Cruz was caught falling asleep during US President Joe Biden’s first address to Congress.

With House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Vice-President Kamala Harris behind him, Biden took to the podium to deliver his first major address. Throughout the speech, he addressed the COVID-19 pandemic, the US-Mexico border ‘crisis’ and choosing ‘truth over lies’ under his administration.

He also spoke about the achievements of his time in office as he reached 100 days as POTUS. However, even as others applauded, Cruz was clocked dozing off.

Julian Castro, a Democratic politician from Texas, tweeted, ‘Ted Cruz is taking a siesta at tonight’s Biden speech, asleep on the job as usual.’

Singer-songwriter Ricky Davila also wrote, referencing this year’s brutal cold snap, ‘Seditious pr*ck Rafael Ted Cruz made sure to treat President Joe Biden’s Joint Address with the disrespect he showed Texans as they all froze to death.’

Trevor Noah, the host of The Daily Show, also wrote, ‘Looks like Ted’s eyes are hooked up to his state’s power grid.’

Another user joked, ‘President Biden signs an executive order moving Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz’s bedtime to 8pm. #YouSnoozeYouCruz #TiredTed.’

While many would agree it’s embarrassing to visibly fight falling asleep during the president’s speech, Cruz has no shame on the matter.

Benny Johnson, chief creative officer at the conservative Turning Point USA organisation, wrote, ‘Ted Cruz literally falling asleep in Biden speech. He is all of us.’ Cruz retweeted him, writing, ‘#BoringButRadical.’

Explaining this further, he wrote in a separate tweet, ‘The most radical line from Joe Biden was… We the People is the government. No Joe, you seriously misunderstand the Constitution. We the People is not the government. We the People is the people who are in charge of the government, whose liberty Biden is stripping away.’

This has attracted particular criticism, citing Cruz’s role in allegedly inciting the violence seen at the US Capitol riots on January 6, which he’s denied. ‘Cool. You tried to overthrow the government traitor,’ one user wrote. ‘I guess only an insurrection could keep you awake,’ another wrote.

Others have taken a cynical view of Cruz’s sleepiness, with one writing, ‘Hint: Ted Cruz wasn’t really falling asleep. He was acting, he’s a troll and wanted the viral clip. DB is his brand.’

Bradley Whitford, star of Get Out and The West Wing, tweeted, ‘Ted Cruz Bored Sh*tless By Policies That Might Help Other People.’