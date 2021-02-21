Texas Storm Led To Release Of 337,000 Pounds Of Air Pollutants

PA Images/Pexels

The largest oil refiners released nearly 337,000 pounds of pollutants into the skies over Texas this week amid the extreme weather conditions.

According to data provided to the state, these pollutants include carbon monoxide, benzene, hydrogen sulfide and sulfur dioxide.

As Texas froze over under a blanket of snow this week, oil refiners hurried to shut down production. This led to the biggest plants flaring, or burning and releasing gases in order to prevent damage to their processing units.

Pexels

Jane Williams, chair of the Sierra Club’s National Clean Air Team, urged US regulators to change their policies to allow ‘these massive emissions to occur with impunity’.

‘These emissions can dwarf the usual emissions of the refineries by orders of magnitude,’ she told Reuters.

As per the figures, five refiners were accountable for the majority of the emissions which were so high in quantity that they darkened the colour of the sky across Texas.

The disclosures come after a tough week for Texas, after millions of residents were left without power or drinking water.

PA Images

In its submission to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, Valero Energy said it had released 78,000 pounds over 24 hours beginning February 15. It cited the extreme cold and interruptions in utility services as the cause of emissions.

The highest figure came from Motiva’s refinery, which released 118,100 pounds in three days. This number is three times the excess emissions that it declared to the US Environmental Protection Agency for the whole of 2019.

Another refiner, Exxon Mobil said it had emitted one ton of benzene and 68,000 tons of carbon monoxide because of the halting of ‘multiple process units and safe utilisation of the flare system’.

This release of benzene has worried environment groups. Sharon Wilson, a researcher at Earthworks said it is alarming because ‘there is no safe amount of benzene for human exposure’.