Texas Teacher Resigns After Taking Photo Of Their Foot On Neck Of 10-Year-Old Black Student

The whole situation is not what it was made out to be. Should the picture have been taken? No. Should the picture have been posted? NO. Should she lose her job? NO! Should her dirty shoe be on my son? NO!

Bad decisions were made in BOTH ENDS. Things we will both have to live with the rest of our lives. Lessons learned is the bet way to look at this. Stop making everything BLACK AND WHITE. Because in this case, unlike many, THIS IS NOT IT.