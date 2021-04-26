Texas Teacher Resigns After Taking Photo Of Their Foot On Neck Of 10-Year-Old Black Student
A teacher from Texas has resigned after taking photos of her foot on the neck of a 10-year-old Black student.
The incident took place at Lamar Elementary School in Greenville on Tuesday, April 20. The student in question’s aunt, Lakadren Moore, stated that her nephew had said that the teacher had called him out for acting up in class.
The teacher then allegedly told the boy that she would place her foot on his neck if he didn’t complete his school work. Moore said that her nephew and other classmates said that she wouldn’t, and he then proceeded to get on the floor. It was at this point that the photograph was taken.
An investigation was concluded on Friday, April 23, with the subject of the teacher’s termination included on a draft agenda of an upcoming Greenville Independent Schools District’s Board of Trustees meeting.
As per Fox 4, after learning of this agenda, the teacher submitted her resignation letter through her attorney, which was accepted with ‘immediate effect’.
The student’s mother, Kendra Jackson, has said that she was sent the picture by the teacher, and that it had supposed to be a joke.
In a Facebook post written on Friday, April 23, Jackson claimed that the teacher – who she apparently has a ‘genuine’ friendship with – has a ‘heart of pure gold’ and said that she should keep her job.
Watch an interview with the mother below:
Although the picture was taken on the same day that Derek Chauvin was found guilty on all three counts for the murder of George Floyd, Jackson stated that this case ‘was not on our minds’:
The whole situation is not what it was made out to be. Should the picture have been taken? No. Should the picture have been posted? NO. Should she lose her job? NO! Should her dirty shoe be on my son? NO!
Bad decisions were made in BOTH ENDS. Things we will both have to live with the rest of our lives. Lessons learned is the bet way to look at this. Stop making everything BLACK AND WHITE. Because in this case, unlike many, THIS IS NOT IT.
As reported by Newsweek, Greenville Schools Superintendent Demetrus Liggins has since given the following statement:
We deeply regret the distress this incident has caused, and I am accepting the teacher’s resignation,
Nonetheless, we will report what occurred to the State Board for Educator Certification. They will determine what action might be taken concerning her teaching certificate.
Liggins continued, ‘In Greenville ISD, we strongly believe that all individuals, especially the students entrusted to our care, must be treated with dignity and respect. We will address the seriousness of these activities with our entire staff.’
He has also confirmed that the district will develop strategies to address staff training going forward.
If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact Stop Hate UK by visiting their website www.stophateuk.org/talk
