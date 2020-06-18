That ’70s Show Star Danny Masterson Charged With Rapes Of Three Women
US actor Danny Masterson, who rose to fame for his part in That ’70s Show, has been charged with the rape of three women in the early 2000s.
Masterson has been charged with the rape of a 23-year-old woman between January and December 2001, as well as the rape of a 28-year-old woman in April 2003, and a 23-year-old woman between October and December 2003. These incidents allegedly happened at Masterson’s home in Hollywood Hills.
On Wednesday, June 17, Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) detectives arrested Masterson, who was later released after posting $3.3 million bail. Masterson, 44, has denied the charges, arguing that his being a member of the Church of Scientology had led to him being persecuted.
Sexual assault allegations against Masterson were first raised back in 2017. However, both he and his representative denied them, suggested the allegations were motivated by the producer of an anti-Scientology TV show.
Masterson was dropped from the Netflix series The Ranch in 2017 after the LAPD acknowledged the investigation was underway.
Masterson made the following statement at the time:
From day one, I have denied the outrageous allegations against me. I have never been charged with a crime, let alone convicted of one.
In this country, you are presumed innocent until proven guilty. However, in the current climate, it seems as if you are presumed guilty the moment you are accused. I understand and look forward to clearing my name once and for all.
In 2019, four women filed a lawsuit against Masterson and the Church of Scientology, alleging he had ‘systemically stalked, harassed, invaded their and their family’s privacy, and intentionally caused them emotional distress to silence and intimidate them’ following their accusations.
As per the Los Angeles Times, prosecutors investigated allegations made against Masterson by five women.
However, the district attorney’s office did not file sexual assault charges in two of these cases. This is because one had insufficient evidence and the other on account of the statute of limitations having expired.
In a statement made Wednesday, Masterson’s attorney Tom Mesereau said:
We’re confident that he will be exonerated when all the evidence finally comes to light and witnesses have the opportunity to testify.
Obviously, Mr. Masterson and his wife are in complete shock considering that these nearly 20-year old allegations are suddenly resulting in charges being filed, but they and their family are comforted knowing that ultimately the truth will come out.
The people who know Mr. Masterson know his character and know the allegations to be false.
You can find out more about this story in the following news clip:
If found guilty of all charges, Masterson could face 45 years prison.
If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact the Rape Crisis England and Wales helpline on 0808 802 9999 between 12pm–2.30pm and 7pm– 9.30pm every day. Alternatively, you can contact Victim Support free on 08 08 16 89 111 available 24/7, every day of the year, including Christmas.
Male Survivors Partnership is available to support adult male survivors of sexual abuse and rape. You can contact the organisation on their website or on their free helpline 0808 800 5005, open 9am–5pm Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays; 8am–8pm Tuesdays and Thursdays; 10am – 2pm Saturdays.
CreditsABC7/YouTube and 1 other
ABC7/YouTube
Los Angeles Times