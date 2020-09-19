That ’70s Show Star Danny Masterson Denies Raping Three Women PA Images/Fox Television

Actor Danny Masterson has denied raping three women after appearing in court for offences allegedly committed in the early 2000s, according to his lawyer.

Masterson, who rose to fame for his role in That ’70s Show, was charged with multiple counts of rape in June this year – charges that led fellow actor Leah Remini to warn the Church of Scientology this was ‘just the beginning’ in getting justice for its victims.

The 44-year-old That ’70s Show alum has continually denied the charges since his arrest, arguing he is being persecuted for his high-profile membership of the Church of Scientology. Now, his lawyer has dismissed them as politically motivated.

Masterson is charged with raping three women, who were all in their 20s at the time of the alleged assaults, between the years 2001 and 2003. The incidents are alleged to have happened at the actor’s home in Hollywood Hills.

Although the allegations against Masterson first came to light in 2017, both he and his representative denied them, focusing on his Church of Scientology membership as an explanation.

In light of the accusations, Netflix wrote Masterson out of its comedy The Ranch, leading the actor to deem the allegations ‘outrageous’ and vow to clear his name ‘once and for all’.

He was arrested on June 17 this year after a three-year investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), which saw detectives investigating allegations made against the actor by five women. Prosecutors did not file charges in two of the cases due to insufficient evidence and the statute of limitations expiring.

Masterson made his first court appearance in Los Angeles on Friday, September 18, with the actor’s lawyer, Tom Mesereau, dismissing the charges as politically motivated. The actor is yet to enter a plea.

Mesereau, who previously defended Michael Jackson when the popstar was accused of sexual misconduct, went as far to accuse Los Angeles County District Attorney (DA) Jackie Lacey of filing the charges for political gain to help retain her post in the upcoming election.

‘There have been repeated attempts to politicise this case,’ the lawyer said, as per the BBC. ‘He is absolutely not guilty and we’re going to prove it.’ The DA is yet to comment on the allegations, although Deputy District Attorney Reinhold Mueller dismissed them as ‘false’ and ‘pure speculation, with no basis in fact’.

Yesterday’s court hearing was attended by all three of the women who have accused Masterson, while around 20 of his supporters stood outside the courtroom. They were unable to enter due to coronavirus restrictions.

If convicted, the actor could face up to 45 years in prison.

If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact the Rape Crisis England and Wales helpline on 0808 802 9999 between 12pm–2.30pm and 7pm– 9.30pm every day. Alternatively, you can contact Victim Support free on 08 08 16 89 111 available 24/7, every day of the year, including Christmas.