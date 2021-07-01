That’s So Raven’s Kyle Massey Claims Accusations He Sent Explicit Videos ‘Extortive’
That’s So Raven star Kyle Massey has described allegations that he sent explicit videos to an underage teenager as ‘extortive’.
Massey, 29, has been charged with a felony for immoral communication with a minor, after a 13-year-old girl alleged he sent her explicit material via Snapchat.
These accusations, which Massey has denied, were revealed in March 2019, when the actor was sued for $1.5 million for allegedly sending ‘numerous sexually explicit text messages, images, and videos.’
In a statement given to Variety, Massey’s attorney Lee A. Hutton stated that these accusations were ‘extortive’, going on to state that he would be seeking ‘an early dismissal’.
Hutton said:
It is unfortunate that Kyle Massey had to learn through the media yesterday that the 2019 allegations have resurfaced in the State of Washington a year after their dismissal. Massey claims that the allegations then and now are extortive.
The statements made to the police regarding the accuser’s own counsel’s advice seem peculiar, tearing away the veracity from the stale allegations. The accusers in no hidden agenda attempt to use the Washington courts as a platform for revenge after losing the civil matter.
Indeed, California counsel withdrew from representation from the accuser leaving us to conclude that he was not willing to make misrepresentations to the court.
Hutton went on to assert that ‘the Washington matter is already showing problematic signs’, remarking that his client ‘was never properly served or notified as represented to the court and the pleadings are procedurally and substantively deficient on its face.’
As per Hutton, the former Disney star now ‘intends to aggressively defend these accusations again’, and will be seeking ‘civil damages from those that refuse to hear the facts.’
Massey reportedly did not appear at his arraignment which had been scheduled for Monday, June 28 at King County Criminal Court in Washington.
If you’ve been affected by any of these issues and want to speak to someone in confidence regarding the welfare of a child, contact the NSPCC on 0808 800 5000, 8am–10pm Monday to Friday, 9am–6pm weekends. If you are a child seeking advice and support, call Childline for free on 0800 1111.
