That’s So Raven’s Kyle Massey Now Wanted By Police After Missing Sexual Misconduct Hearing

PA Images/Disney

Police are now looking for Kyle Massey, best known for playing Cory Baxter in That’s So Raven, after he reportedly missed a court hearing.

The 29-year-old actor had been due to appear for his arraignment on the morning of Monday, July 12, in King County, Washington State, after being charged with a felony for immoral communication with a minor.

Massey had previously missed his arraignment in June, leading it to be rescheduled. Now, the judge has ended up signing a $100,000 warrant for Massey’s arrest.

PA

A representative for the King’s County DA’s Office told TMZ they hadn’t received any form of communication from Massey or members of his team, saying, ‘Further, Mr. Massey, nor any representatives of him, have filed anything in the Court docket.’

The representative continued:

It is possible that Mr. Massey’s attorney is calling the wrong office. It’s also worth noting that Mr. Massey previously acknowledged the filing of the case in past media articles since the first arraignment date, which also included today’s new arraignment date. There’s no misrepresentation here. Quite simply, Mr. Massey did not appear in court.

Massey’s attorney, Lee Hutton, told TMZ the actor’s legal team had made multiple phone calls to the DA’s office but hadn’t yet received a courtesy response.

PA

Hutton also stated Massey had not been served and says they’re now ‘concerned with the misrepresentations made in court’, adding, ‘We will move forward to defend these allegations but also determine why due process has not been followed.’

29-year-old Massey has been charged with a felony for immoral communication with a minor, after a 13-year-old girl alleged he sent her explicit material via Snapchat. These accusations, which Massey has denied, were revealed in March 2019, when the actor was sued for $1.5 million for allegedly sending ‘numerous sexually explicit text messages, images, and videos’. In a statement, Massey’s attorney said these accusations were ‘extortive’.