The End Of The F***ing World Season Two Trailer Just Dropped

Channel 4

The first trailer for the second season of The End Of The F***ng World is here.

The British nihilistic series garnered a legion of fans after dropping on Netflix and Channel 4 – it also became All4’s best performing exclusive ever.

It’s now exclusively airing on Channel 4 first (not dropping on Netflix until a year later), and people cannot wait to dive back into the world.

Check out the trailer below:

The black comedy-drama first hit screens two years ago today, following teen runaways James (Alex Lawther, Black Mirror) and Alyssa (Jessica Barden, The Lobster, the forthcoming Jungleland) on a darkly comic road trip, which saw them caught in a spiral of dangerous events.

After the first season left fans on edge, the show’s return will see Alyssa still dealing with the fallout of the traumatic events.

The second season of the RTS Award-winning and BAFTA-nominated show will also see the introduction of the new character of Bonnie, played by BIFA-winning Naomi Ackie (Lady Macbeth, the forthcoming Star Wars: Episode IX). Bonnie is an outsider with a troubled past and a mysterious connection to Alyssa.

Channel 4

Charlie Covell returns to write The End of the F***ing World, which is inspired by the characters from the award-winning series of comic books by Charles Forsman. The original songs and score will again be written and performed by Graham Coxon.

British directors Lucy Forbes (In My Skin) and Destiny Ekaragha (Gone Too Far) direct the first and second block respectively.

Channel 4

Critics called the first show ‘brilliant… gruesome, wickedly funny, and completely heartwarming’ and an ‘effing triumph’.

Sam Wollaston, writing in The Guardian, called the first season a ‘a binge-worthy comedy about teen nihilists on the run,’ with ‘comedy so dark that you can barely make out the comedy.’

The second series will air on Channel 4 between November 4-7 this year, with two new episodes double-billed every night from 22.00.

Channel 4

Speaking to Digital Spy about the decision to keep it off Netflix for a while, Channel 4’s content boss Ian Katz said:

Next time we’ll run the whole series on the channel then there will be a conventional hold back of more than a year before people see it on Netflix. It really bugs me that people think that show is a Netflix show, I really want to reclaim ownership of it – it’s absolutely a Channel 4 show.

To make things even better, the entire eight-part series will then be available to stream in the UK on All 4 after the first double bill – perfect for the binge-watchers out there.

The End of the F***ing World premieres on Channel 4 on November 4

If you have a story you want to tell send it to UNILAD via [email protected]