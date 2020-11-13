The Home Alone Movies Are Now Streaming On Disney+

20th Century Fox

Surprise, ya filthy animals! Everyone’s favourite Christmas film is now available to stream.

In an announcement on Twitter earlier today, Disney+ said the platform has added the Home Alone collection to its roster – an early Christmas present to its subscribers.

This includes Home Alone and Home Alone 2, both of which starred Macaulay Culkin, as well as the lesser-known Home Alone 3.

You can check out the video Disney+ posted on its Twitter account below:

With Home Alone being a certified Christmas classic, the announcement has been met with excitement by fans of the movies, who can now rewatch the films as many times as they please.

One Twitter user wrote:

In a real quandary here. Normally I don’t watch Christmas movies or listen to Christmas music till Thanksgiving Eve at the earliest, but God I could use some Home Alone right now. What the hell? It’s 2020, let’s just break all the rules.

Another said:

I know it was a topic of discussion a few days ago. Home Alone 2 may be the better film. Love them both, two of the best Christmas movies

Some users were also quick to remember Donald Trump’s cameo in the second film:

Released in 1990 and raking in a total of $476.7 million (£362.3 million), Home Alone was the highest-grossing live-action comedy ever, until it was overtaken by The Hangover Part II in 2011.

Home Alone 2: Lost In New York followed two years later, and features most of the original cast.