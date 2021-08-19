The Inbetweeners Dance Is As Iconic Today As It Was 10 Years Ago

Channel 4

On August 17, The Inbetweeners Movie celebrated its 10-year anniversary, but the iconic dance scene is as hilarious as when the film was first released.

Based on the hit E4 sitcom The Inbetweeners, the film has become a British comedy classic, depicting – painfully realistically – what it used to be like to be a coming-of-age teen in the UK.

However, the film has become particularly notorious for its iconic dance scene. The scene shows friends Will, Simon, Jay and Neil ‘dance’ their way across a deserted club dance floor to chat to a group of girls they have spotted.

The boys are on a lads’ holiday in Malia, a holiday we all wished we had been on (or indeed went on ourselves but probably can’t remember or would rather forget), and the film follows the gang going all different types of wild adventures as they let loose, freed from their parents’ constraints.

The film sees Simon pine after his ex-girlfriend Carli, Neil getting oral sex from a middle-aged Northern woman, the gang skinny dipping, and a whole lot of other (and literal) sh*t.

While those activities may not all be entirely relatable (hopefully) to the film’s audience, the awkwardness of the dance scene is one that many themselves have experienced as a teenager growing up.

However, the dance, while perhaps not typically ‘cool’, was iconic enough to even eventually make an appearance in the music video of another boy group, One Direction.

Despite the film having first premiered a whole 10 years ago, fans still cannot get enough of the dance.

The dance remains one of the film’s most noteworthy scenes, ingrained so far into people’s minds that they can apparently flash mob into it, busting out the moves completely unrehearsed.

You’d be lying if you hadn’t done the exact same yourself at a house party after a few drinks.

Since its 2011 release, many of the cast have gone on to continue their acting careers. James Buckley, who played Jay, went on to feature in American found footage horror film The Pyramid (2014). Rather than running after any woman in sight like Jay, Buckley is married with two kids and has a YouTube channel he presents with his wife called The Buckleys.

On the video platform Cameo, the foul-mouthed Inbetweeners star has reportedly earned more than the likes of Snoop Dogg, Mike Tyson and Lindsay Lohan, having reportedly made more than £300,000 through sending videos to fans.

Joe Thomas, who played Simon, went on to star in Channel 4’s Fresh Meat, and has made an appearance in a handful of other series and films. Thomas even ended up getting engaged to an Inbetweeners co-star… His on-screen girlfriend, Tara, played by Hannah Tointon.

Simon Bird (aka Will McKenzie) went on to star in E4′s Friday Night Dinner and other series and films.

He is not a bus w*nker but a train w*nker, as his voice can be heard on adverts for The Trainline. However, he will always remain a briefcase w*nker.

Last but never least, Neil, played by Blake Harrison, appeared in multiple other television shows and even went on to voice the character of Scoop in the updated Bob the Builder.

In honour of the film’s 10th anniversary, it is hard not to reflect on where the debauchery, nonsense and eyeful’s of testicles all really started.

From Simon chundering all over Carli’s younger brother and Will ‘pogoing’ on Charlotte in a not-quite-sex scene, to Simon’s car door coming off when the gang took a trip to Thorpe Park and his testicle hanging out at the school fashion show, to Neil punching a fish in a silent moment of murderous, cinematic genius, the original series carved out a wondrously dirty and dark-humoured path for the two films that followed.

While the rise of 13-year-old’s who can do their makeup better than Kylie Jenner means that The Inbetweeners is only painfully relatable to your own childhood if you’re over the age of 20, the movie remains iconic.

The film will never not be forgotten, whether it’s the internet tweeting that Matt Hancock is a real life Will McKenzie, or declaring war on Netflix for taking the movie and series off its site.

Move over, those born after the year 2000 who never walked into their first day of secondary school armed with a satchel or briefcase, called anyone a bus w*nker, or shouted, ‘Ooooh friend, friend!’ at a mate.

*Cues We Are Go by Mike Skinner and Laura Vane*