The Incredibly Wholesome Meaning Behind The University of Tennessee’s Shirt

@LauraSnyder/Facebook

The story behind the University of Tennessee’s t-shirt is truly wholesome, and it all starts with a Florida student that was obsessed with the university.

Laura Snyder, the unnamed boy’s teacher at Altamonte Elementary School in Florida, posted the story on social media about the Tennessee-obsessed student, explaining that he had wanted to wear some of the university’s merchandise to his school’s ‘College Colors Day’, but he didn’t own any.

Advert 10

Laura Snyder/Facebook

‘This particular child came to me and told me that he wanted to wear a University of Tennessee shirt, but he didn’t have one,’ Snyder said in her post.

‘We discussed that he could wear an orange shirt to show his spirit. He told me every day leading up to it that he had an orange shirt that he was going to wear’, she added.

When the day finally came, the boy showed up to school wearing the shirt with a piece of paper attached to it, with his homemade design of the University of Tennessee logo drawn on.

Advert 10

However, when the boy came back from lunch, the elementary teacher revealed that things took a turn for the worse.

‘After lunch, he came back to my room, put his head on his desk and was crying,’ she added.

‘Some girls at the lunch table next to his – who didn’t even participate in college colours day – had made fun of his sign that he had attached to his shirt.’

Advert 10

The boy’s story ended up inspiring the university to make his design into an official piece of clothing, and, incredibly, the demand for the product became so high that it crashed the university’s online shop and sold out within minutes.

Concrete proof that bullies will never win, portions of the proceeds made from the boy’s design have since been donated to STOMP Out Bullying.