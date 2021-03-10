The Late Show’s Stephen Colbert Trolls Piers Morgan After He Leaves Good Morning Britain

CBS/PA Images

The Late Show Stephen Colbert took aim at Piers Morgan following his departure from Good Morning Britain.

The forming ITV morning host left the programme amid fierce controversy over his comments regarding Meghan Markle, particularly those doubting her being suicidal, as told to Oprah Winfrey in a bombshell interview alongside Prince Harry.

Disdain against Morgan even spread into the studio, with Alex Beresford taking him to task on his ‘disgraceful behaviour’. After his timely exit, Colbert made sure to take a few jabs at Morgan.

Take a look at the clip below:

In his opening monologue, Colbert showed clips of Morgan discussing Meghan’s claims regarding a Royal Family member sharing concerns over the colour of Archie’s skin, as well as his refusal to believe she had suicidal thoughts and at one point ‘didn’t want to be alive anymore’.

Colbert said, ‘After the interview hit the airwaves, fans of the Royal Family dumped a crumpet in their knickers, especially TV organism Piers Morgan.’

Colbert then called him a spotted dick, before sharing a clip of Beresford’s condemnation, saying, ‘As much as Piers loves to dish out the criticism, he sure can’t take it… Piers Morgan is such a baby, someone at Buckingham Palace just asked what colour he’s going to be.’

He continued, ‘Piers didn’t just storm off the set in slow-motion twit snit. He stormed off the whole damn show… congratulations, tomorrow’s going to be a great morning, Britain.’

Morgan has stood by his comments following his exit from the show, citing freedom of speech on Twitter and telling Sky News, ‘If I have to fall on my sword for expressing an honestly-held opinion about Meghan Markle and that diatribe of bilge that she came out with in that interview, so be it.’

He also said, ‘I think it’s fair to say, although the woke crowd may think they’ve cancelled me, I think they’ll be rather disappointed when I re-emerge.’

Reacting to his absence this morning, presenter Susanna Reid said, ‘Now, Piers and I have disagreed on many things and that dynamic was one of the things viewers loved about the programme.’

She continued, ‘He is without doubt an outspoken, challenging, opinionated, disruptive broadcaster. He has many critics and he has many fans.’

Reid added, ‘But now Piers has decided to leave the programme. Some of you may cheer and others may boo… it is certainly going to be very different but shows go on and so on we go.’

Morgan’s future plans have not been confirmed, whether it’s a new show altogether or joining the upcoming GB News line-up.

