The Lord Of The Rings Series Gets First Look And Release Date

Amazon has just shared a first look at its upcoming The Lord Of The Rings series and fans are getting excited for what’s to come.

The Lord Of The Rings fans have just been graced with a grand scene from the upcoming multi-season series, along with the announcement of a release date.

Reports of J.R.R. Tolkien’s epic story being adapted by Amazon have been buzzing since 2017 and die-hard fans have been eager to see how the project will come to life. Filming wrapped in December of 2020, but Amazon has largely remained quiet about what the story will deliver.

Helmed by director J.A. Bayona, the series is said to focus on the Second Age of Middle Earth, preceding the events of Peter Jackson’s Oscar-winning, beloved film trilogy. While the Second Age of Middle Earth was thousands of years before the timeline of The Hobbit, the series is confirmed to feature key characters film fans are familiar with, including Sauron, Galadriel and Elrond.

According to IMDb, the new series ‘follows an ensemble cast of characters, both familiar and new, as they confront the long-feared re-emergence of evil to Middle-earth.’

