The Lovely Bones Author Apologises After Man Wrongfully Convicted For Her Rape Is Exonerated

Alamy/Syracuse.com/YouTube

The Lovely Bones author Alice Sebold has apologised after a man wrongly convicted of her rape was exonerated after spending 16 years in prison.

Sebold mistakenly identified Anthony Broadwater as her attacker in 1981, and went on to write a bestselling novel, Lucky, based on her assault.

Advert 10

However last week, Broadwater was officially cleared of the conviction, following a re-examination of the case that began when a Netflix producer working on an adaptation of Lucky noticed discrepancies in Sebold’s account of the trial.

Alamy

In a blog post published following the verdict, Sebold apologised to Broadwater, saying she would ‘forever be sorry for what was done to him.’

She wrote:

Advert 10

First, I want to say that I am truly sorry to Anthony Broadwater and I deeply regret what you have been through. I am sorry most of all for the fact that the life you could have led was unjustly robbed from you, and I know that no apology can change what happened to you and never will.

Sebold continued to recall that ‘as a traumatised 18-year-old rape victim, I chose to put my faith in the American legal system. My goal in 1982 was justice – not to perpetuate injustice.’

Nevertheless, she said she acknowledged that the case ultimately saw ‘another young Black man brutalised by our flawed legal system,’ adding ‘it has taken me these past eight days to comprehend how this could have happened. I will continue to struggle with the role that I unwittingly played within a system that sent an innocent man to jail.’

Syracuse.com

Advert 10

Sebold also pointed out that as a result of the wrongful conviction, the true identity of her rapist will ‘never be known,’ and that she feared, as a result, he may have gone on to attack other women.

It’s not clear whether Sebold has reached out to Broadwater privately, and he has not publicly responded to her apology.

After being officially cleared last week, Broadwater told local reporters ‘I never, ever, ever thought I would see the day that I would be exonerated.’